TeamViewer expands its footprint in Thailand with local business partners to help Thai organizations accelerating digital transformation

Over the last three years, TeamViewer invested significantly in the area of Augmented Reality. We now offer a leading enterprise AR platform that offers a comprehensive set of capabilities around Augmented and Mixed Reality and we recently added even AI features. Therefore, we see ourselves as a major driver of the industrial metaverse with lots of valuable solutions. One example is TeamViewer’s usage in training scenarios in the automotive industry. New employees learn – using mixed reality glasses like the Microsoft Hololens and TeamViewer’s spatial capability within our Frontline platform – how to inspect and repair cars, seeing a 3D hologram with instructions on top of the real car.

Digitalizing Processes for Frontline Workers with Industrial AR Solutions and Optimizing IT/OT Management with Remote Connectivity

TeamViewer offers the enterprise AR platform TeamViewer Frontline that enables companies to digitalize processes for frontline workers at the shopfloor using software running on smart glasses and mobile devices. TeamViewer Frontline offers the easy creation of step-by-step guided workflows as well as precise and reliable remote troubleshooting and contextual knowledge sharing via a shared camera stream and AR annotations. It includes ready-to-deploy solutions for order picking, assembly, quality assurance, maintenance and inspection, training, and remote assistance while being highly customizable.

APAC President Sojung Lee explained the emerging need for an industrial metaverse along with the TeamViewer vision. Sojung Lee said, “Digital technologies like remote connectivity and Augmented Reality will shape the future workplace. The ‘industrial metaverse’ is already the next step in the convergence of physical and digital realms.” Lee added, “We see great potential for Thailand where the digital transformation of organisations is being accelerated in a broad range of industries. In Thailand TeamViewer will focus on driving its remote connectivity and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for companies of all sizes in any industry, helping them achieve digital transformation across the entire value chain. The expansion of TeamViewer in the Thai market, which has high growth potential and strategic importance, is one of the company’s key initiatives to strengthen its APAC footprint and we will also focus on establishing a strong ecosystem with local alliances, including channel partners, distributors.”



