Fri, July 29, 2022

business

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine estimated to have prevented 141,007 deaths in Thailand

With more than 70 million doses delivered to Thailand since the pandemic began, AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is estimated to have prevented 141,007 deaths locally, an independent assessment of vaccine effectiveness shows.

James Teague, Country President, AstraZeneca (Thailand) Ltd., said: “AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be highly effective in protecting against severe illness and death, and has saved a significant number of lives across Thailand since the pandemic began. Our top priority in Thailand continues to be supporting vaccine and booster coverage, with COVID-19 vaccination remaining the fastest route to national health and economic recovery.”

The analysis conducted by Airfinity, a health data firm, covers the period from 8 December 2020 to 8 December 2021. The data showed that globally, the AstraZeneca vaccine is estimated to have saved more than 6.3 million lives.

Since the pandemic began, AstraZeneca and its global partners have released more than three billion vaccine doses to more than 180 countries, and approximately two-thirds of these doses have been delivered to low- and lower-middle income countries. 

AstraZeneca’s vaccine, which is a viral vector vaccine, and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, both provide high protection against hospitalisation (91.3-92.5%) and death (91.4-93.3%) after two doses regardless of age, with no statistical difference between them.
 

Published : Jul 29, 2022

Published : July 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
