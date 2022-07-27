Rabbit Life introduces new-age insurance for modern lifestyles

“Based on our market research, we found that the new generation is living a ‘New Mindset’ life, whereby they are considering their needs in a variety of dimensions when selecting their insurance plan. This is also due to the rapid changes in the world’s situations in the past 2-3 years which lead people to require more flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances, not only in the way of living, health or finance, but in all aspects of life. As a result, consumers are more particular in selecting an insurance policy that is suitable for each of their life stages. In response, we have developed our products to cater to our clients’ distinct needs under the concept, ‘Customixed’ (Customize + Mix), offering comprehensive and cost-effective coverage through our specialty insurance programmes, such as ‘Level Up Protection’ – life insurance; ‘Level Up Saving’ – savings insurance; ‘Level Up Health’ – health insurance; ‘Level Up Wealth’ – investment insurance; and ‘Level Up Life Reward’ – post-retirement annuity insurance. Adding to this, we are also offering seamless customer experience through omnichannel distribution with experienced advisors on hand to offer expert advice.”

“Last but not least, our strong alliance with companies under the BTS Group will enable us to mix and match our combined offerings; in turn, ensuring that our Rabbit Life Insurance holders will be able to benefit from a diverse range of products and services as well as special offers unlike any other,” Mr. Chinsawananon added.