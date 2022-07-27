Rabbit Life introduces new-age insurance for modern lifestyles

Mr. Korn Chinsawananon, Managing Director of Rabbit Life Insurance PCL, said, “The life insurance sector in Thailand is stable and has high growth potential as a large proportion of the population are still uninsured. While we are a newcomer in the industry, our team is highly qualified and has over 25 years of experience and know-how in the insurance business. As such, we aim to be the number one insurance broker in the hearts of consumers, providing exceptional experience that places clients at the center of our solutions, with the philosophy ‘to listen’, ‘to learn’ and ‘to create’ the best solutions for our clients’ diverse needs. Moreover, we dare to provide more benefits that are simple, quick and cost-efficient. Therefore, our clients can rest assured to live their lives to the fullest no matter what their goals are, in line with our motto – ‘Rabbit Life: Level Up Life.’ Our immediate goal is to be among the top ten companies in the insurance industry within 3 years.
“Based on our market research, we found that the new generation is living a ‘New Mindset’ life, whereby they are considering their needs in a variety of dimensions when selecting their insurance plan. This is also due to the rapid changes in the world’s situations in the past 2-3 years which lead people to require more flexibility to adapt to changing circumstances, not only in the way of living, health or finance, but in all aspects of life. As a result, consumers are more particular in selecting an insurance policy that is suitable for each of their life stages. In response, we have developed our products to cater to our clients’ distinct needs under the concept, ‘Customixed’ (Customize + Mix), offering comprehensive and cost-effective coverage through our specialty insurance programmes, such as ‘Level Up Protection’ – life insurance; ‘Level Up Saving’ – savings insurance; ‘Level Up Health’ – health insurance; ‘Level Up Wealth’ – investment insurance; and ‘Level Up Life Reward’ – post-retirement annuity insurance. Adding to this, we are also offering seamless customer experience through omnichannel distribution with experienced advisors on hand to offer expert advice.”
“Last but not least, our strong alliance with companies under the BTS Group will enable us to mix and match our combined offerings; in turn, ensuring that our Rabbit Life Insurance holders will be able to benefit from a diverse range of products and services as well as special offers unlike any other,” Mr. Chinsawananon added.
Published : July 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
