NYE & RGP Development and Siam Piwat join hands in a strategic deal to manage “Park Silom” project

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International, added “We are delighted to collaborate with the two prominent property and retail developers to develop an iconic “Park Silom” project. Minor International has long experience in building and operating hotels, restaurants and mixed-use businesses globally. We are confident that we can employ our expertise in hospitality and retail, as well as key corporate support functions to contribute to this supreme quality business and lifestyle hub in Bangkok’s financial heart”.

Chollachat Meksupha, Senior Executive Vice President of Business Development and Real Estate of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the leading property and retail developer – the owner and operator of prestigious retail destinations including Siam Paragon, Siam Center and Siam Discovery and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok said, "Siam Piwat is delighted to develop 'Park Silom', set to become a new landmark of the Silom area which will play a very important role in reviving Silom as a prime Central Business District (CBD). For the past 63 years, Siam Piwat has been 'The Visionary ICON' that excels in developing and managing world-class property and retail projects as well as global All of which have been pioneering milestones, new concepts that deliver the ultimate experience and delights for visitors. In this partnership, Siam Piwat will fortify retail asset management and property management for Park Silom, to achieve the fulfilling experience of an integrated urban work life and lifestyle.

"Our partnership is formed at the right time, as Silom is a prime location and the center that welcomes numerous leading organizations such as financial institutions, large corporate enterprises and multinational corporations. Hence, the Silom area welcomes many high purchasing power shoppers. At the same time, this business district also features retail brands and spaces to serve the lifestyles of the new generation who seek harmonious work-life balance. The area also offers shopping and hang out spots for office workers as well as local and international tourists which have been increasing in numbers following the country’s reopening.

“We are confident that, Siam Piwat’s successful credentials as a developer of 'World Class Destinations,’ together with our extensive knowledge, experience and expertise in multi-faceted areas including real estate development, retail business, shopping centers, food and beverages, marketing communications as well as the retail asset management and property management will ensure this collaboration is successful. It will also mark another retail breakthrough by creating a ‘one-of-a-kind retail experience’ that is unique and outstanding in the Silom area,” concluded Mr Chollachat.

Aboout ‘Park Silom’ Project

'Park Silom' is an outstanding project located in a prime area interconnected with public transportation, access both the BTS and the MRT. It is founded with a commitment and the intention to serve the new generation and to present only the best, with the aim to elevate the life of the Silom neighborhood. The building has been awarded Best Office Development Asia Pacific from the International Property Awards (IPA) and it also values the quality of life of its occupants. Friendly to the environment and the community, the building is designed and constructed according to Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) and Building Wellness Standard (WELL), to uplift the wellness of its occupants. In addition, it prioritizes green space with a dedicated spatial Sky Garden to be a "new breath in the heart of Silom", plus a one-rai green area in front of the building is dedicated as a recreational area which helps contribute fresh air for Silom road and the those living in the surrounding area.