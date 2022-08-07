Thu, August 18, 2022

According to Hootsuite, a social media management platform, over 30% of the global internet users of all sexes aged from 16 to 64 find and consume news on social media. Therefore, breaking news or trends that interest these netizens gain traction rapidly, creating opportunities for brands to get messages across to their target public.

Recognising the importance of connecting with their audience more personally, many brands have employed an emerging approach to content creation inspired by news items – newsjacking.
 
What is newsjacking?

Brands can utilise two significant categories of trends: micro-trends and macro-trends. The former refers to popular memes, videos, GIFs, TikTok dance, etc., and the latter includes major events such as awards ceremonies or royal weddings.

Newsjacking refers to brands leveraging relevant breaking news and trending topics to share their unique perspectives and engage in conversations online.

How does newsjacking benefit companies?

By jumping on the right trend at the right time, brands can gain more exposure on social media and relate themselves to their current and potential audience. Brands can also enjoy substantial online engagement if they publish a strategic piece of newsjacking.

In addition, by being one of the first to contribute its thoughts to breaking news or an emerging trend, a company is more likely to be cited by journalists as they produce related coverage.

When to newsjack?

The right timing for newsjacking is as soon as a story relevant to your industry breaks before journalists search for information for their coverage.

People's use of social media for news finding and consumption demonstrates how and when newsjacking can enhance a company's online visibility and engagement with its audience.

Useful tips to create good newsjacking

Understanding the definition of newsjacking is important, but correctly implementing the concept is essential to using newsjacking as an effective strategic tool.

If misused, newsjacking can backfire and damage your reputation and relationship with your audience.

Keep updated with current events

Continuously monitoring social trends allows you to identify trending topics and add opinions your brand can capitalise on.

Google Trends is an essential tool that can help you keep track of trending topics so you can draft your newsjacking content quickly.

 

 

Don't focus on sales promotion

Ensure that your content is not purely promotional. When your response and content are authentic, your audience will appreciate your efforts to be part of the conversation.

However, the reaction can be disapproving and hostile if they believe you are purely trying to promote your brand.

A previous attempt at newsjacking by Urban Outfitters around extreme bad weather, relating to their delivery times, has been cited as insensitive, as the brand attempted to promote their free shipping by tweeting about a hurricane responsible for over 100 casualties.

Avoid constantly voicing your opinions

The element of surprise is vital to your newsjacking strategy. Netizens are less likely to pay attention to a brand that keeps sharing its thoughts about current events. Be patient and identify the right news moment.

As social media continues to be a leading source of information for consumers, leveraging relevant breaking news to expose your brand to your target audience can benefit relationships with consumers and other stakeholders and reinforce your status and credibility as an industry player.

This article is from Midas PR, experts in creating content that converts and ensures the brand's presence in the online conversations of the target audience.

 


 

Published : August 07, 2022

