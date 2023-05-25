Banks in Thailand must reestablish personal relationships with customers amid shift to Digital: Survey Finds

As interest rates rise and economic uncertainty persists — 71% of respondents in Thailand said that rising costs of living had significantly affected their ability to repay loans in the past 12 months — consumers are more likely to want to connect with their bank for help. The report suggests that branches be repositioned as advisory centres, with employees leveraging technology to deliver a more personalized experience.



Other key survey findings from the report include:

Approximately one-third of consumers said they would purchase big-ticket non-financial products — such as properties (30%), cars (30%) and travel (21%) — from or through a bank.

78% said the majority of their mobile banking logins are simply to check account balances.

Executive Commentary

Wichaya Chao, Financial Services lead, Thailand, Accenture, said "With an increasingly affluent and digital savvy population, Thais are expecting intuitive, effortless, and engaging experiences with their banks. Banks that come out as leaders will be those that put the customer at the heart of their innovation. These banks draw on data-driven customer insights to deliver integrated propositions that address core customer needs, and in turn, capture customer mindshare and trust. With digital banking licenses expected to be announced in 2024, banks that prioritize meeting Thais' needs and delivering an exceptional digital experience will be the ones to succeed in the market."