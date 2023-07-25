SCB and BOT collaborate to launch retail CBDC SCB App pilot project

“Furthermore, the bank, in collaboration with the BOT and other CBDC service providers, is actively exploring additional innovations and advancements in the CBDC system to address various business challenges. It's important to note that this innovation track is solely a closed system test and does not involve application to project participants or shops. Currently, the retail CBDC remains a project under study, aligned with the BOT's principle of "Pilot to Learn, Not Pilot to Launch. The ongoing test involves a limited group of users and merchants on the whitelist, totalling approximately 10,000 individuals among CBDC service providers, with no immediate plans for actual implementation,” said Chalee.

To enhance the user experience and prioritize safety standards during the Retail CBDC usability testing, the bank has implemented the following improvements:

• Eligibility screening is mandatory for test participants.

• KYC identity verification and top-up procedures are conducted via integration with the SCB EASY application. The CBDC buyback schedule ensures funds are credited exclusively to the connected SCB account during the application period, instilling confidence in safety measures comparable to those applied when opening a bank account.

• The CBDC SCB application provides access to historical financial transactions for users.

• Participants can test the CBDC transfer feature using My QR, which allows them to conveniently save QR codes for future transactions.

• Thorough procedures and processes are in place to ensure test participants receive the same standard of care as the bank's regular customers. The project also offers a direct contact channel for support and assistance.

• The bank organizes activities to promote CBDC usage within its premises, encouraging project participants to actively engage and support the BOT's project in achieving the test objectives.

Retail CBDC represents a digital form of money, equivalent to holding banknotes, with the added advantage of minimizing associated risks. It serves as a crucial financial infrastructure that fosters connectivity and opens doors for future innovations, such as Open DLT Blockchain or Programmable Payment. This system aims to reduce reliance on intermediaries for exchange, enabling the people and businesses of Thailand to access financial services in new, convenient, fast, secure, and cost-effective ways.

BOT is currently conducting limited testing of Retail CBDC without any investment funds involved. The rollout of Retail CBDC has not been extended on a wide scale at this stage.

The CBDC App used in the testing project has been developed by three participating service providers: SCB, BAY, and 2C2P. It's important to note that the registration process for test participants has already taken place, and there are no further opportunities for additional individuals to join the testing phase.

If the general public receives any notifications or download links related to Retail CBDC, it is crucial to disregard them and promptly inform the BOT to prevent others from falling victim to potential deception.