Manufacturing expo brings intelligent tech and solutions from world’s leading brands to Thailand

The exhibition will bring together intelligent manufacturing technologies and solutions for Industry 4.0 for the future of the manufacturing automation industry, the company’s managing director, Kenny Yong, said.

More than 100 leading brands from around the world will showcase their technologies at the event.

Activities include meetings and conferences on “Transforming Manufacturing with Digitalisation”, business matching and negotiations, demonstrations of the automation inspection camera system from the Center of Robotic Excellence, as well as virtual exhibitions.

“This is a good opportunity to promote and encourage Thai entrepreneurs to expand their production capabilities to be the centre of the future manufacturing industry and learn about production technologies from around the world that leading international companies are showcasing at the event,” Kenny said

Petch Chinabutr, deputy secretary-general of Investment and International Affairs at the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), said that the development of the EEC has been carefully planned with a clear governance structure and policy formulation.

The EEC's infrastructure projects have been fully developed to be an essential gateway to Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific regions in the next few years.