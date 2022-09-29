Manufacturing expo brings intelligent tech and solutions from world’s leading brands to Thailand
Fireworks Co Ltd is holding the “Manufacturing Transformation Thailand Expo 2022” at Nong Nooch International Convention and Exhibition Centre (NICE Pattaya) in Chonburi from September 28 to 30.
The exhibition will bring together intelligent manufacturing technologies and solutions for Industry 4.0 for the future of the manufacturing automation industry, the company’s managing director, Kenny Yong, said.
More than 100 leading brands from around the world will showcase their technologies at the event.
Activities include meetings and conferences on “Transforming Manufacturing with Digitalisation”, business matching and negotiations, demonstrations of the automation inspection camera system from the Center of Robotic Excellence, as well as virtual exhibitions.
“This is a good opportunity to promote and encourage Thai entrepreneurs to expand their production capabilities to be the centre of the future manufacturing industry and learn about production technologies from around the world that leading international companies are showcasing at the event,” Kenny said
Petch Chinabutr, deputy secretary-general of Investment and International Affairs at the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), said that the development of the EEC has been carefully planned with a clear governance structure and policy formulation.
The EEC's infrastructure projects have been fully developed to be an essential gateway to Southeast Asia and the Asia-Pacific regions in the next few years.
The EEC development plan consists of basic infrastructure development, digital infrastructure development, business and financial centre development, targeted industries development, tourism development and promotion, as well as the development of personnel, education, research and technology.
“The EEC Special Development Zone is an area development project with the main aim to further expand the Eastern Seaboard area, which has been renowned for over three decades. The EEC project focuses on the development of three eastern provinces, namely Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao.” Petch said.
Kanokporn Damrongkul, director of the exhibition department, Thailand Conventions and Exhibition Bureau (Public Organisation), said “TCEB has promoted and supported trade shows and exhibitions of targeted industries in the EEC area, aiming to prepare personnel to get ready for international trade fairs in the future.”