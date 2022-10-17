Illumina launches faster, cheaper genomic sequencing platform in Thailand

McBride said Illumina’s mission is to improve human health by unlocking the power of genomic technology in identifying genetic diseases and disorders, drug development, personalised medicines, precision therapy and pandemic preparedness.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Illumina partnered with more than 120 labs worldwide to sequence 75 to 80 per cent of coronavirus genomes in 2020.

Illumina established a presence in Thailand more than 18 years ago, especially in the reproductive health industry for DNA and next-generation sequencing. Next Generation Genomic Co Ltd (NGG Thailand) is one of the companies that rely on Illumina for invitro fertilisation testing, pre-implantation genetic screening (PGS) and testing the foetus for genetic diseases. McBride said testing for genetic diseases among babies is critical because they can be treated in time. Genomics has also proved to be effective in the diagnostics and treatment of cancer.

He said genomic technology can also help find diseases in agriculture and livestock to help improve yields.

McBride said the key challenge now is finding genome sequencing data analysts and scientists, as well as safeguarding public health information. He said in the Asia-Pacific region, Australia has 400,000 scientists and genetic councillors, while Japan only has 160,000. Figures of scientists in Thailand are still unavailable.

He added that there are just three or four large companies that specialise in DNA sequencing, with Illumina holding an 80-per-cent share of the global market.

According to Brandessence Market Research, the global genome sequencing market was valued at $13.58 billion last year and is expected to hit $46.43 billion marking a 19.2 per cent growth by 2028.

Illumina’s annual revenue last year came in at $4.5 billion. Its newest NovaSeq X series provides extraordinary sequencing power through a single platform to fuel data-intensive applications like whole-genome sequencing, single-cell sequencing and multi-omics. With numerous technical innovations, it enables maximum throughput and accuracy for genomics scientists.

The technology also accelerates genomic discovery and clinical insights to understand disease, its impacts on human lives and ultimately provide effective treatment.

The highlights of the NovaSeq X series include:

• A fundamentally new sequencing by synthesis (SBS) chemistry, engineered for 2x higher speed and accuracy.

• Highest resolution optics and ultra-high density flow cells, delivering 2.5x greater throughput while driving down sequencing costs.

• Integration of onboard Bio-IT with ORA compression, enabling highly accurate and fully automated secondary analysis with 5x loss-less data compression.

• 15 new thermostable reagents, supporting ambient-temperature shipping, eliminating the need for dry ice and reducing waste.

To achieve peak performance and minimise interruptions, Illumina also has a support team on standby comprising scientists and experts. Technical support is available via phone five days a week or online support 24/7.