Peppermint Field sniffs fresh opportunity in young-gen market

Peppermint Field brand owner Bertram (1958) now wants to shift the image of inhalers to an everyday item, she added.

"We want consumers to think of Peppermint Field inhalers as a carry-around item which boosts their quality of life and confidence to handle any daily situation.”

She said Peppermint Field has launched a music-based marketing campaign featuring Thai actor and singer Krit "PP Krit" Amnuaydechkorn to appeal to the new-generation market.

Heartthrob PP Krit represents Peppermint Field’s brand character and DNA as a lively, positive, dynamic and, most importantly, “authentic person”, she gushed.