Peppermint Field sniffs fresh opportunity in young-gen market
Nasal-inhaler brand Peppermint Field is targeting the new generation with a fresh campaign called "Quality in every breath", aiming to boost its market share by 3-5%.
The brand's market share rose to 24% last year after countries lifted Covid-19 restrictions, according to assistant marketing VP Meena Akrapongpisak
Peppermint Field brand owner Bertram (1958) now wants to shift the image of inhalers to an everyday item, she added.
"We want consumers to think of Peppermint Field inhalers as a carry-around item which boosts their quality of life and confidence to handle any daily situation.”
She said Peppermint Field has launched a music-based marketing campaign featuring Thai actor and singer Krit "PP Krit" Amnuaydechkorn to appeal to the new-generation market.
Heartthrob PP Krit represents Peppermint Field’s brand character and DNA as a lively, positive, dynamic and, most importantly, “authentic person”, she gushed.
The brand is launching its new campaign both online and off, splashing out on digital TV adverts, radio spots and social media.
As well as inhalers, Peppermint Field also produces balm sticks, balm gels and mask drops which are carried by 7-Eleven outlets, department stores and leading pharmacies, as well as online channels.