MR. DIY reveals THB2-billion expansion plan for 700 stores by year-end
MR. DIY has unveiled plans to invest 2 billion baht with a goal to open 170 new stores in Thailand this year.
The home improvement retailer said it currently has over 600 branches across 72 provinces and is aiming for 700-plus by the end of 2023.
The company’s resilient business strategy brought steady growth in 2022 despite the pandemic downturn, said Andy Chin, CEO of MR. DIY Trading (Thailand).
Spurring the decision to spend 2 billion baht on expanding the business was demand for home improvements during the pandemic and high potential growth in the Thai market, he said.
“We intend to be 'The Everyday Store for Everyone' by offering over 15,000 products across 10 categories to meet the requirements of all customers,” Chin said.
The retail chain offers brand-name products, but 40% of products sold in the stores are own-brand MR. DIY items with the “Always Smart Choice” labels, he added.
“The pandemic also changed behaviour of consumers, who are now looking to shop at nearby stores or through e-commerce, which is why we have joined forces with Shopee to strengthen its online channel and aim to meet all lifestyles of online consumers,” Chin said.
Actor and comedian Bawriboon Chanrueng is the “face” of MR. DIY’s latest ad campaign, titled "The Everyday Store for Everyone”.