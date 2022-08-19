Marriott Bonvoy takes you ‘Here’

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, unveils its newest campaign in Asia Pacific, ‘Here’, to celebrate the return of travel. The campaign builds on Marriott Bonvoy’s global tagline “Where Can We Take You”, with ‘Here’ as an expression for reveling the authentic, relatable little moments loved and missed by travelers.

“While traveling can be about the bucket-list destinations and dining in world-class restaurants, we recognize that travel can also be made up of imperfect moments,” shares Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Office, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “With our new campaign, we hope to inspire travelers to embark on their next Asian destination with the return of travel. We want to remind them that the joy of travel is as much about the unscripted and authentic moments as the picture-perfect ones, where the little moments make big memories.”

Produced in collaboration with Singapore-based creative company, The Secret Little Agency, and shot across Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and New Zealand, the breathtaking films are playful, authentic and fast-paced – celebrating the power of travel with moments that everyone can relate to from trips with best friends and family vacations. The idea also extends to the key visuals. From waddling through the muddy but breathtakingly green rice terraces in Bali to getting unexpectedly caught in the lively celebration of Holi in India, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to take their next trip and revel in these spontaneous moments of travel.