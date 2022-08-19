Fri, August 26, 2022

Marriott Bonvoy takes you ‘Here’

New campaign celebrates the return of travel through the unscripted moments missed by travelers in Asia Pacific.

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, unveils its newest campaign in Asia Pacific, ‘Here’, to celebrate the return of travel. The campaign builds on Marriott Bonvoy’s global tagline “Where Can We Take You”, with ‘Here’ as an expression for reveling the authentic, relatable little moments loved and missed by travelers.  

“While traveling can be about the bucket-list destinations and dining in world-class restaurants, we recognize that travel can also be made up of imperfect moments,” shares Bart Buiring, Chief Sales and Marketing Office, Marriott International Asia Pacific. “With our new campaign, we hope to inspire travelers to embark on their next Asian destination with the return of travel. We want to remind them that the joy of travel is as much about the unscripted and authentic moments as the picture-perfect ones, where the little moments make big memories.”

Produced in collaboration with Singapore-based creative company, The Secret Little Agency, and shot across Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and New Zealand, the breathtaking films are playful, authentic and fast-paced – celebrating the power of travel with moments that everyone can relate to from trips with best friends and family vacations. The idea also extends to the key visuals. From waddling through the muddy but breathtakingly green rice terraces in Bali to getting unexpectedly caught in the lively celebration of Holi in India, Marriott Bonvoy invites travelers to take their next trip and revel in these spontaneous moments of travel.

The campaign, available across the Asia Pacific, excluding Greater China, will air from today across the region with both digital and out-of-home media., and across various touchpoints in India. The campaign film and visuals will be prominently displayed across various locations including at Seoul’s Gimpo Airport, Tokyo’s bustling Shibuya Metro Station and Melbourne’s Central Station, and also on inflight entertainment and across select digital and social channels.  

Travelers are invited to join the conversation and connect with one another by sharing their memories of how #TravelMakesUs on Instagram and TikTok. For more information about Marriott Bonvoy or to enroll as a member for free, visit here

Watch the campaign video here.
 

Published : August 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

