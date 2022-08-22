Organon joins with APEC to launch Smart Families project

Bangkok, August 22, 2022 – Organon, a global women’s health company, together with a wide-ranging group of organizations working with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), today launched the APEC Smart Families project, with the aim of eventually avoiding and reversing demographic trends that pose long-term economic challenges to the region. APEC – led by Thailand as the host economy of the Third Senior Officials and Related Meetings (SOM3) – is developing the project with the Thailand Ministry of Public Health, intra-government agencies, family planning experts, academics, international organizations, and the private sector, including Organon.

Of APEC’s 21 member economies, 17 are significantly challenged by demographic trends, including total fertility rates falling below replacement rates. Birth rates have fallen across the region from 22 births per 1,000 in 1989 to 14 births per 1,000 in 2018. This, along with an increased elderly dependency ratio, has resulted in rising total dependency ratios since 2010, weakening economic security and posing long-term, negative economic challenges. Another demographic challenge in Asia Pacific is the prevalence of high rates of unintended pregnancy (UIPs), which directly impact women’s economic participation.

To address these ongoing demographic trends, APEC SOM3 2022 host country Thailand will commence the Smart Families project by convening a symposium for interested economies on the sidelines of the conference, creating a platform for sharing learnings and policy perspectives to support their mutual initiatives.