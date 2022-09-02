"Singha Estate" kicks off the "Forest with Fingers" project in Chiang Rai
Rebuilding over 1 million square metres of forest with an aim for zero carbon emission in 2030 and long-term sustainability
Singha Estate, which excels in property investment and development in Thai and worldwide, is aware of the climate change problem we're currently facing. The company aims to move toward sustainability, lowering carbon emissions, and building a new way of conducting business to build a better environment. The "Forest with Fingers" project is joined by partners like Siam Kubota and Thaicom to rebuild over 1 million square metres of forest in Chiang Rai.
Mrs Thitima Rungkwansiriroj, Chief Executive Officer of Singha Estate Public Company Limited, revealed that the "Forest with Fingers" aims to increase the area for carbon absorption, balancing the ecosystem, and taking the food chain into account when going about in business, economics, society, and environment for a more sustainable future. The aim is to grow as much green area as possible by starting in 3 regions; the North, the Central, and the South, namely the Pah Ton Nam in Chiang Rai, Pah Nai Muang in Bangkok, and Pah Chai Lane in Phi Phi island, Krabi to lower environmental impact caused by climate change in which carbon and greenhouse gas emissions are the main culprits.
The "Forest with Fingers" project will start at Chiang Rai with over 1 million square metres of forest with collaborations from the private, government, and local sectors. Thaicom's latest technology has been used to follow up on trees' growth and carbon absorption. At the same time, Siam Kubota will bring innovations to speed up the plantation process. The project is based on a carbon neutrality philosophy by 2030.
Mr Pongrat Luangthamrongcharoen, Managing Director of Singha Park Chiang Rai, explained that the Pah Ton Nam area in the Northern part of Thailand is vital to the nation's ecosystem and weather. The forest hosts various species of plants and animals and is an integral part of the locals' lives, especially in Chiang Rai. By putting our efforts into this area, not only will Chiang Rai locals benefit from it, but every life will also see positives from it. Singha Park Chiang Rai is ready to be another partner for good, not just for Chiang Rai but for all.
Singha Estate's Forest with Fingers project will increase the forest area in Chiang Rai by 1 million square metres. The trees which will be planted are highly beneficial to the community, including perennial trees, usable trees, and consumable trees for biological diversity.
The Forest with Fingers project will expand to Pah Glang Nam, which is in Bangkok, then Pah Plai Nam or Pah Chai Lane in Phi Phi island, Krabi. This is a 10-year project with committed follow-ups, measurements, and evaluation for the best benefits and will be accompanied by awareness and engagement campaigns. This project is a part of a mission to increase green areas, build shade, lessen pollution, absorb carbon dioxide, improve clean air, and ultimately reduce the effects of global warming.