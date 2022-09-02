"Boonrawd Supply Chain" strengthens with "Pongrawee" for high maintenance delivery
"Boonrawd Supply Chain Co., Ltd.," the supply chain service and full distribution solution provider nationwide, joins forces with "Pongrawee Company Limited," which specializes in logistics for high maintenance materials like chemicals and petroleum products, to boost the capabilities and business potential in Thailand and the region.
Mr. Piti Bhirom Bhakdi, Chairman of the Board Boon Rawd Supply Chain Co., Ltd reveals that the company had its eyes set on long-term growth, and elevating its distribution and logistics game is one of the company's core strategies. In the past years, the company has partnered with world-class businesses like "Linfox" which specializes in storage management and logistics from Australia. The global technology, knowledge, and methods, paired with the company's strength in the nationwide distribution network, will bring our logistics capabilities to new heights, not only just in Thailand but in the region as well.
Furthermore, Boonrawd Supply Chain has planned to expand its distribution and logistics business to meet the market's demands. The company has recently joined hands with ASEAN-level partners like PONGRAWE Co., Ltd., an expert in delivering dangerous goods like chemical or petroleum products to leading companies. Pongrawee now operates with over 350 vehicles to serve its clients and over 14 processing centers nationwide in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Yasothorn, Pichit, Chant, Saraburi, Pathumthani, Bangkok, Samut Prawn, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong.
Pongrawee is a trusted partner and has been certified by institutions like the British Standards Institution and Department of Land Transport and has been awarded from both national and international clients like PTT, Shell Thailand, Esso Thailand, and Oil Industry Environmental Safety Group Association.
While Boonrawd Supply Chain is an expert in managing supply chains with a nationwide distribution network and aims to build capabilities at a regional level with four services available: logistics, customer, planning, and Digital services. The company can hold up to 310,000 square meters of goods, which accounts for over 380 million pieces per year. With over 13 distribution centers nationwide, the company can distribute products over 180,000 trips per year to more than 250 Thai wholesalers and 300,000 retailers.
This partnership will bring Boonrawd's strength in managing supply chain with a nationwide distribution network and combine it with Pongrawee's capabilities in distributing dangerous goods to deliver a complete logistics business and lead to new business capabilities, leveraging the economy of scale to grow side by side with clients in Thailand and the whole region.