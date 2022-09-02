"Boonrawd Supply Chain" strengthens with "Pongrawee" for high maintenance delivery

Mr. Piti Bhirom Bhakdi, Chairman of the Board Boon Rawd Supply Chain Co., Ltd reveals that the company had its eyes set on long-term growth, and elevating its distribution and logistics game is one of the company's core strategies. In the past years, the company has partnered with world-class businesses like "Linfox" which specializes in storage management and logistics from Australia. The global technology, knowledge, and methods, paired with the company's strength in the nationwide distribution network, will bring our logistics capabilities to new heights, not only just in Thailand but in the region as well.

Furthermore, Boonrawd Supply Chain has planned to expand its distribution and logistics business to meet the market's demands. The company has recently joined hands with ASEAN-level partners like PONGRAWE Co., Ltd., an expert in delivering dangerous goods like chemical or petroleum products to leading companies. Pongrawee now operates with over 350 vehicles to serve its clients and over 14 processing centers nationwide in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Khon Kaen, Yasothorn, Pichit, Chant, Saraburi, Pathumthani, Bangkok, Samut Prawn, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, and Rayong.

