Thaicom 4 nears end of mission as NBTC clears Korean satellite backup

Thailand’s first-generation broadband satellite era is edging towards a turning point, with Thaicom 4, better known as IPSTAR, now nearing the end of its mission as regulators approve a temporary foreign satellite solution to keep customers connected.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission board, at its meeting on April 21, approved the use of capacity from a Korean satellite for domestic service after being told that Thaicom 4, which has already exceeded its engineering life, is likely to leave orbit by July 31, 2026.

The move is intended to ensure continuity of service while Thaicom manages the transition to a replacement satellite.

Thaicom 4 has already had its engineering life extended twice. The first extension pushed its service life from 2022 to 2024, while a second extension granted on March 20, 2024 allowed it to continue into late 2025 so the company could wait for Thaicom 9 to take over at the same orbital slot. Even after that engineering deadline passed, the satellite has remained in service while the replacement plan slipped.

Thaicom has previously confirmed that Astranis was selected to build Thaicom 9, a MicroGEO high-throughput satellite designed to reinforce the company’s 119.5 degrees East orbital position and provide Ka-band coverage across Asia. At the time of the announcement in March 2024, Thaicom said the satellite was scheduled for launch in 2025.