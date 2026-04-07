Thaicom Selects Amazon Leo to Bring Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband to Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 6 April 2026— Thaicom Public Company Limited (“Thaicom”), a leading Asian satellite operator and SpaceTech company, today announced that its subsidiary, TC 142 Company Limited, has entered into an agreement with Amazon Leo, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Under the agreement, Thaicom will serve as an authorized distributor and landing rights holder for Amazon Leo in Thailand. Thaicom will deliver fast, reliable broadband connectivity from Amazon Leo to downstream distributors, expanding connectivity to customers, communities, and businesses beyond the reach of existing networks.
The agreement addresses Thailand's growing demand for reliable, next-generation internet services and demonstrates Thaicom's commitment to delivering innovative space technology that strengthens Thailand's rapidly expanding digital economy. With Amazon Leo, Thaicom plans to expand its service portfolio with cutting-edge satellite communications technology, providing high-speed internet access regardless of geographical constraints.
Amazon Leo will provide fast, reliable internet to a wide range of customers, significantly improving the quality and reliability of broadband for regional, rural, and remote Thai communities.
To deliver on its mission, Amazon Leo is deploying thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, linked to a global network of antennas, fiber, and internet connection points on the ground. Its lineup of compact, high-performance antennas—Leo Nano, Leo Pro, and Leo Ultra—communicate with satellites passing overhead.
Amazon began deploying its constellation in April 2025, and has completed 9 missions to date. There are currently more than 200 Amazon Leo satellites in orbit, and Amazon is continuing to increase its production, processing, and launch rates ahead of an initial service rollout.
Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Thaicom’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to bring Amazon Leo’s high-performance satellite connectivity to serve many sectors across Thailand. LEO satellite technology represents one of the most advanced communications solutions available today and is also one of the key growth drivers for our future business. With more than 34 years of experience in the satellite industry, Thaicom is well positioned to integrate Amazon Leo’s advanced LEO network with our service architecture to deliver reliable and high-quality connectivity. This collaboration enables us to address the increasingly complex and evolving connectivity needs, particularly in underserved and remote areas.”
Chris Weber, Vice President, Business and Product, Amazon Leo said, "At Amazon Leo, we obsess over building technology that solves real problems for customers. Our constellation is engineered to deliver reliable, high-speed connectivity in places where traditional infrastructure falls short. We're proud to partner with Thaicom to unlock new opportunities for communities and businesses across Thailand, particularly in regional, rural, and remote areas where reliable connectivity has been out of reach.”
Patompob (Nile) Suwansiri, Thaicom’s Chief Executive Officer (left), and Clint Patterson, Head of Consumer Business, Amazon Leo (right), showcase the Amazon Leo Pro, part of its lineup of compact, high‑performance antennas, during a visit to Amazon Leo headquarters in Redmond, Washington, USA.