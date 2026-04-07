Thaicom Selects Amazon Leo to Bring Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband to Thailand

Bangkok, Thailand, 6 April 2026— Thaicom Public Company Limited (“Thaicom”), a leading Asian satellite operator and SpaceTech company, today announced that its subsidiary, TC 142 Company Limited, has entered into an agreement with Amazon Leo, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite network. Under the agreement, Thaicom will serve as an authorized distributor and landing rights holder for Amazon Leo in Thailand. Thaicom will deliver fast, reliable broadband connectivity from Amazon Leo to downstream distributors, expanding connectivity to customers, communities, and businesses beyond the reach of existing networks.

The agreement addresses Thailand's growing demand for reliable, next-generation internet services and demonstrates Thaicom's commitment to delivering innovative space technology that strengthens Thailand's rapidly expanding digital economy. With Amazon Leo, Thaicom plans to expand its service portfolio with cutting-edge satellite communications technology, providing high-speed internet access regardless of geographical constraints.

Amazon Leo will provide fast, reliable internet to a wide range of customers, significantly improving the quality and reliability of broadband for regional, rural, and remote Thai communities.