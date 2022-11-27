Cyberbullying: How you can protect yourself

Kaspersky experts have collected a range of tips for adults and children on what they can do if they’re bullied, and how they can protect themselves.

What kids can do to protect themselves from cyberbullying:

• Set private settings

Parents teach children not to talk to strangers on the street. So why don’t we talk about the same rule, but for the online space? If it is impossible to completely protect yourself from the same bully neighbour, it’s also possible to do it on a personal account across social networks. Guides on how to do this are available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Reddit.

• Do not answer

Reacting with offensive words will only escalate the situation. Trying to reason with the bully without the participation of adults is also not worth it. Ignoring them is the only way to protect yourself from a further abyss of clarifications, insults and the like.

• Block the aggressor, complain to the moderators

Many websites and all social networks can add a user to a black/block list. Contact the site’s administrators with a request to block the instigator. Guides on how to do this are available on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, Reddit.

• Take screenshots

Evidence can be useful if you need to contact law enforcement agencies. You can also discuss the problem with the offender’s parents, or explain to them personally the possible consequences.