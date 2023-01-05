“Fujifilm Healthcare Asia Pacific” Unveils Comprehensive Line-Up of Cutting-Edge Healthcare Solutions

Esnu Halim, Senior Clinical Marketing Manager, said, “As a leading one-stop, total healthcare solution provider, Fujifilm marked its first steps into the medical and healthcare business in 1936 with the launch of our world-renowned X-ray film. Later in 1983, Fuji Computed Radiology (FCR), the first digital radiography system in the world, was released.

“As we move forward into the 21st century, digital medical imaging technology has become a big part of facilitating clinicians to achieve more accurate and efficient medical diagnoses. This advanced technology helps elevate the healthcare industry and enhance the quality of life for people around the world.

“From that point, Fujifilm continued its innovation journey to shape the future of healthcare. Our acquisition of Hitachi Healthcare in 2021 to set up Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation further solidifies Fujifilm’s position as a total healthcare solution provider.

“Moreover, to penetrate the healthcare business in Southeast Asia, FUJIFILM Asia Pacific’s Medical Product Business was integrated into FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific (HCAP) in October 2022.

“With the new company, Fujifilm is forging ahead to provide a more comprehensive lineup of products including digital X-ray, MRI and CT scans, ultrasound systems, endoscopy, and mammography as well as a medical IT system called “Synapse” empowered by REiLI, Fujifilm’s own AI platform.

“The upgraded portfolio of diagnostic products and services supports wide-ranging applications and enables accurate and timely diagnoses.”, Halim said.