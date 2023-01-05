“Fujifilm Healthcare Asia Pacific” Unveils Comprehensive Line-Up of Cutting-Edge Healthcare Solutions
FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific unveiled an expanded portfolio of digital healthcare solutions empowered by advanced medical image processing and AI.
The state-of-the-art solution leverages Fujifilm’s unrivaled expertise and experience of over 80 years in the medical and healthcare business, with the aim to innovate better healthcare and improve the quality of life.
Esnu Halim, Senior Clinical Marketing Manager, said, “As a leading one-stop, total healthcare solution provider, Fujifilm marked its first steps into the medical and healthcare business in 1936 with the launch of our world-renowned X-ray film. Later in 1983, Fuji Computed Radiology (FCR), the first digital radiography system in the world, was released.
“As we move forward into the 21st century, digital medical imaging technology has become a big part of facilitating clinicians to achieve more accurate and efficient medical diagnoses. This advanced technology helps elevate the healthcare industry and enhance the quality of life for people around the world.
“From that point, Fujifilm continued its innovation journey to shape the future of healthcare. Our acquisition of Hitachi Healthcare in 2021 to set up Fujifilm Healthcare Corporation further solidifies Fujifilm’s position as a total healthcare solution provider.
“Moreover, to penetrate the healthcare business in Southeast Asia, FUJIFILM Asia Pacific’s Medical Product Business was integrated into FUJIFILM Healthcare Asia Pacific (HCAP) in October 2022.
“With the new company, Fujifilm is forging ahead to provide a more comprehensive lineup of products including digital X-ray, MRI and CT scans, ultrasound systems, endoscopy, and mammography as well as a medical IT system called “Synapse” empowered by REiLI, Fujifilm’s own AI platform.
“The upgraded portfolio of diagnostic products and services supports wide-ranging applications and enables accurate and timely diagnoses.”, Halim said.
Among Fujifilm’s innovation highlights was the portable X-ray unit “FDR Xair” that supports various outreach medical screening services. FDR Xair, which weighs about 3.5 kilograms, is easy to carry and operate.
The portable device is ideal for out-of-hospital health visits for patients in remote areas.
“FDR Xair is a lightweight, portable, yet powerful X-ray unit. It is built for operations in remote settings.
When used in combination with digital radiography FDR D-EVO II equipped with Virtual Grid image-processing technology, the system offers higher-resolution images.
Fujifilm’s REiLI Artificial Intelligence platform integrated into the device also helps optimize diagnostic workflow for the entire organization, improving outcomes for patients, even those living in rural areas.
“With the powerful FDR Xair, Fujifilm successfully conducted tuberculosis (TB) screenings among hard-to-reach populations in Vietnam, the Philippines, and Bangladesh, helping medical workers find more TB cases and ensure the patients receive timely care,” added Halim.
Another innovation created to improve diagnostic procedures is FDR Cross, a portable, digital X-ray solution that delivers high-resolution images.
Built for a wide range of settings, FDR Cross flaunts a space-saving design and weighs only 90 kilograms, compared to traditional mobile X-ray equipment’s average weight of 500 kilograms. Superior mobility is helpful when moving the equipment across different rooms and hospital units.
The dual-function FDR Cross offers both Fluoroscopy, real-time X-ray imaging, and Digital Radiography systems in one single platform. The portable X-ray cart system also comes with a smart wireless network that can quickly send images to the system.
“Already implemented in hospitals in Hong Kong, FDR Cross has been proven to efficiently ease the burden of medical staff, thanks to its 2-in-1 functionality. Designed with extra convenience with easy usage for medical workers in mind, Fujifilm’s FDR Cross is one of our latest innovations that help solve social issues,” stated Halim.
To fulfill its underlying mission to find solutions for societal problems and help build a sustainable society, Fujifilm is conducting its business to be in line with its Sustainable Value Plan 2030 to improve global access to healthcare while reducing health inequality. “Fujifilm is ready to work with the public sector and business partners to provide innovative healthcare solution and create new values for society under our NEVER STOP campaign,” concluded Mr. Esnu Halim.