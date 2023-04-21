Back-to-the-office plan: a cybersecurity checklist from Kaspersky

"Among our post-pandemic learnings is that flexibility, agility and openness are important to our

sustainability and productivity in business. We are still evolving. Part of this evolution is the resounding

desire of the workforce in Southeast Asia to stay within the hybrid setup, which boils down to our need

for connection and empowerment as humans and we need to acknowledge that" said Yeo Siang Tiong,

general manager for Southeast Asia at Kaspersky.

"Part of listening to what the workforce is asking of us is providing options and support within the

cybersecurity framework for their safe return to office work in any form. For companies, you will still have

to use technology to drive productivity and it will remain this way as things get more and more

sophisticated in the business space," Yeo added.

For the employed, switching to working from home has been difficult enough. After getting used to this

setup for two years, returning to the office may just be as tricky. Companies are in the same

predicament — rolling back some changes would mean jumping through hoops again like how they did

when they deployed these in 2020.

To help stressed IT security managers prioritize, we put together some cybersecurity action items for

businesses:

1. Keep work-from-home cybersecurity workarounds

Whether your workforce is returning from home to office or requires work-related travel, using

virtual private network (VPN) and an advanced endpoint and detection response (EDR) solution

will ensure their safe return to on-site work. Kaspersky Extended Detection and Response or

XDR is a multi-layered security technology that protects IT infrastructure. Whereas EDR focuses

on endpoints, XDR focuses more broadly on multiple security control points to detect threats

more quickly, using deep analytics and automation. XDR creates security efficiencies by

improving detection and response capabilities through unifying visibility and control across

endpoints, networks, and the cloud. It facilitates advanced investigation and threat-hunting

capabilities across multiple domains from a single console.

2. Restore any security controls you disabled for remote workers

To allow remote employees to connect to the corporate network, especially from personal

devices, some organizations weakened or disabled cybersecurity controls such as Network

Admission Control (NAC). NAC checks computers for compliance with corporate security

requirements, such as up-to-date malware protection before granting access to the corporate

network. Upon employees' return to the office, NAC should be turned on to protect the internal

systems in case the machines pose any risks. Organizations need to anticipate such issues and

have a plan that includes resources, deadlines, bug fixes, and maybe even help from IT

integrators.

3. Update internal systems

Don't forget to check internal critical services. The IT security team needs to know if there are

any unpatched servers in the building before letting anyone in. With everyone returning to the

office and connecting their laptops to the corporate network at once, just one unpatched domain

controller can provide broad access to, for example, employee account data and passwords.

4. Get ready to save — and also to pay

Bringing employees back to the office may save employers some money. Companies can

reduce the number of subscription-based cloud solutions or licenses, such as for video

conferencing or electronic signature to bring some services back as local resources. Consider

spending those freed-up budgets on organizing digital workstations so that employees can split

their weeks between office and elsewhere. Remote work technologies like virtual desktops are

much easier to deploy, manage, fix, and protect than remote computers.

5. Save the tools and settings that employees used remotely

Thanks to their pandemic experience, employees have mastered new communication and

collaboration tools for chats, videoconferencing, planning, CRM, and others. If those tools

worked well, employees will want to continue using them. In fact, 74% of Kaspersky's survey

respondents said they want more flexible and comfortable work conditions. Companies should

be prepared either to approve new services or to suggest and defend alternatives. Dedicated

solutions can help organizations manage access to cloud services and enforce associated

security policies. IT security should be a business enabler, not a barrier.

For SMBs and midrange enterprises, Kaspersky in Southeast Asia also has launched a Buy 1 Free 1

promo. Businesses can now enjoy two years of enterprise-grade endpoint protection for the price of 1

with Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business or Cloud or Kaspersky Endpoint Detection and

Response Optimum, with 24x7 phone support. Interested customers can reach out to

[email protected]

