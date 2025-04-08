Group Lease charts a confident course beyond SET delisting

With core operations intact and over 50% of shares held by a cohesive majority of long-standing shareholders, Group Lease reaffirms its independence, strategic direction, and commitment to long-term value creation.
This statement follows the decision by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) to delist its securities. The company’s securities will remain available for trading from April 11 to 23, 2025 under a Cash Balance regime.
For many companies, this temporary trading window ahead of the delisting process might signal instability. It is of course a hard situation.
Far from defeat, this moment also serves as a public moment for the company to reinforce its core message: that its business remains operationally sound, structurally stable, and firmly supported by its shareholder base.
Indeed, more than 70% of shareholders continue to express confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic course. Among them, a cohesive majority of long-standing shareholders—holding over 50% of shares—has emerged as a steadying force.
Their collective stance underscores that the company’s future remains guided by those with a clear commitment to long-term growth.
This has not been an easy period. Shareholders, management, and employees alike have weathered uncertainty, reputational challenges, and legal complexities. The mood is sombre but not defeated.
There is a shared recognition that the company is enduring a difficult chapter one that tests its foundations but also reveals its resilience. And it is precisely through this difficulty that a deeper sense of unity has emerged.
Group Lease stands today with the will to rise again—not through rhetoric, but through action.
The company’s current challenges stem primarily from procedural non-compliance related to delayed audited financial statements—largely the result of unresolved legal matters and prior auditing issues.
However, these issues have not disrupted Group Lease’s day-to-day operations, which continue to serve clients and partners across its regional network.
In response, Group Lease has activated a measured transformation plan focused on restoring transparency, reinforcing governance, and sharpening operational efficiency.
These efforts are already under way, aimed at not only meeting compliance obligations, but rebuilding internal strength for long-term performance.
The board and leadership, with the backing of this supportive shareholder core, are moving forward with determination. While it could take a few years to go through, the company has the necessary structure, market position, and investor alignment to navigate them.
While some may view delisting as a retreat, others recognise it as a moment of recalibration. In Group Lease’s case, it may well provide the breathing room needed to enact change away from the scrutiny of short-term market sentiment.
Such moments, when faced with clarity and purpose, often allow organisations to emerge more disciplined, better governed, and strategically renewed.
As the temporary trading period opens, the company’s course is focused and firm: maintain business continuity, restore regulatory standing, and position for sustainable recovery. Group Lease remains operational, aligned with its shareholders, and fully committed to moving forward.
This is not the end of the company’s journey. It is a turning point—and the beginning of a longer path toward renewal, accountability, and growth.