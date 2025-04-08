Group Lease charts a confident course beyond SET delisting

Group Lease stands today with the will to rise again—not through rhetoric, but through action.

The company’s current challenges stem primarily from procedural non-compliance related to delayed audited financial statements—largely the result of unresolved legal matters and prior auditing issues.

However, these issues have not disrupted Group Lease’s day-to-day operations, which continue to serve clients and partners across its regional network.

In response, Group Lease has activated a measured transformation plan focused on restoring transparency, reinforcing governance, and sharpening operational efficiency.

These efforts are already under way, aimed at not only meeting compliance obligations, but rebuilding internal strength for long-term performance.

The board and leadership, with the backing of this supportive shareholder core, are moving forward with determination. While it could take a few years to go through, the company has the necessary structure, market position, and investor alignment to navigate them.

While some may view delisting as a retreat, others recognise it as a moment of recalibration. In Group Lease’s case, it may well provide the breathing room needed to enact change away from the scrutiny of short-term market sentiment.

Such moments, when faced with clarity and purpose, often allow organisations to emerge more disciplined, better governed, and strategically renewed.

As the temporary trading period opens, the company’s course is focused and firm: maintain business continuity, restore regulatory standing, and position for sustainable recovery. Group Lease remains operational, aligned with its shareholders, and fully committed to moving forward.

This is not the end of the company’s journey. It is a turning point—and the beginning of a longer path toward renewal, accountability, and growth.