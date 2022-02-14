Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’

The institute is a branch of the famed Ecole 42 in Paris and part of an international network covering 25 countries, according to information on the 42 website. The “no tuition, no teacher, no degree” teaching method attracts more than 100,000 programmers worldwide per year, the website adds. Students can choose to study anytime, anywhere just by logging in.

42 Bangkok’s curriculum has six steps.

After a four-week intensive course in basic programming, students progress to the fundamentals of programming, then an internship, followed by in-depth programming, appraisal, and finally advanced learning or the option of joining the workforce.

Students are taught both “hard skills – professional skills necessary for work – and soft or social skills.