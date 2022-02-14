Thu, February 24, 2022

education

Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’

Thailand’s free coding school is inviting Thai and international students to enrol in its first on-site programme, with an innovative promise of "No tuition, no teachers, no degree".

42 Bangkok, a coding institute under King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), was launched to tap programmers’ potential in the growing Thai digital industry, said its director Chaiyan Jayantanasen.

The institute is a branch of the famed Ecole 42 in Paris and part of an international network covering 25 countries, according to information on the 42 website. The “no tuition, no teacher, no degree” teaching method attracts more than 100,000 programmers worldwide per year, the website adds. Students can choose to study anytime, anywhere just by logging in.

42 Bangkok’s curriculum has six steps.

After a four-week intensive course in basic programming, students progress to the fundamentals of programming, then an internship, followed by in-depth programming, appraisal, and finally advanced learning or the option of joining the workforce.

Students are taught both “hard skills – professional skills necessary for work – and soft or social skills.

"The highlight of studying at 42 Bangkok is the focus on crucial topics without spending time studying unnecessary courses,” KMITL’s acting president Anuwat Changwanichlert said.

“You can also choose your own study time if you intend to complete the course within one year and start working immediately.”

Demand for tech skills is rising fast as companies, organisations and governments transition to the digital era, said 42 Bangkok.

Contact 42 Bangkok at (02) 329 8000 ext 7480, www.facebook.com/42Bangkok or www.42bangkok.com

 

Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’ Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’ Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’ Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’ Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’

Related News

Published : February 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Udom calls for a bold, skill-based approach to education

Published : Feb 15, 2022

DBS expands facilities for senior students, with added focus on ‘building for the best’

Published : Feb 14, 2022

As birth rate crashes, Thai universities told they must ‘adapt or die’

Published : Feb 06, 2022

New Zealand opening to Thai students in April

Published : Feb 04, 2022

Latest News

Most Thais working in Ukraine entitled to ministry funding support in an emergency

Published : Feb 24, 2022

With Rama VI Bridge reopened after repairs, SRT resumes southern train services

Published : Feb 24, 2022

Fresh market enters digital era with pilot project in six provinces

Published : Feb 24, 2022

Thais' confidence in digital skills for work ahead of developed countries: survey

Published : Feb 24, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.