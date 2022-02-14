Free coding school disrupts learning with ‘no tuition, no teachers, no degree’

42 Bangkok, a coding institute under King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL), was launched to tap programmers’ potential in the growing Thai digital industry, said its director Chaiyan Jayantanasen.
The institute is a branch of the famed Ecole 42 in Paris and part of an international network covering 25 countries, according to information on the 42 website. The “no tuition, no teacher, no degree” teaching method attracts more than 100,000 programmers worldwide per year, the website adds. Students can choose to study anytime, anywhere just by logging in.
42 Bangkok’s curriculum has six steps.
After a four-week intensive course in basic programming, students progress to the fundamentals of programming, then an internship, followed by in-depth programming, appraisal, and finally advanced learning or the option of joining the workforce.
Students are taught both “hard skills – professional skills necessary for work – and soft or social skills.
"The highlight of studying at 42 Bangkok is the focus on crucial topics without spending time studying unnecessary courses,” KMITL’s acting president Anuwat Changwanichlert said.
“You can also choose your own study time if you intend to complete the course within one year and start working immediately.”
Demand for tech skills is rising fast as companies, organisations and governments transition to the digital era, said 42 Bangkok.
Contact 42 Bangkok at (02) 329 8000 ext 7480, www.facebook.com/42Bangkok or www.42bangkok.com
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 15, 2022
Published : Feb 14, 2022
Published : Feb 06, 2022
Published : Feb 04, 2022
Published : Feb 24, 2022
Published : Feb 24, 2022
Published : Feb 24, 2022
Published : Feb 24, 2022