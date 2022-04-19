Chula Ranks 1st in Thailand for 26 Subjects by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022

At the global level, there are four subjects of Chula that rank among the top 100 in the world, namely:

1. Performing Arts

2. Engineering – Petroleum

3. Development Studies

4. Social Policy & Administration

Seven subjects ranked among the top 150 in the world are:

1. Architecture / Built Environment

2. Art & Design

3. Engineering – Chemical

4. Pharmacy & Pharmacology

5. Geography

6. Politics & International Studies

7. Sport-related Subjects (placed in the 101-130 range)

Six subjects ranked among the top 200 in the world are:

1. English Language & Literature

2. Modern Languages

3. Chemistry

4. Environmental Sciences

5. Business & Management Studies

6. Law

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 indicators include:

• Academic Reputation 40-60%

• Employer Reputation 10-30%

• Citations per Paper 7.5-20%

• H-Index 7.5-20%

This is the first year that QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 has added additional indicators to its international criteria.