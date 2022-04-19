Chula Ranks 1st in Thailand for 26 Subjects by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022

Chulalongkorn University ranks the first in Thailand in four broad subject areas and No. 1 in Thailand in 26 sub-subjects as follows:
Art & Humanities in Five Subjects
1. Architecture / Built Environment
2. Art & Design
3. English Language & Literature
4. Linguistics
5. Modern Languages
Engineering & Technology in Six Subjects
1. Computer Science & Information Systems
2. Engineering – Chemical
3. Engineering – Civil & Structural
4. Engineering – Electrical & Electronic
5. Engineering – Mechanical, Aeronautical & Manufacturing
6. Petroleum Engineering
Natural Sciences in Five Subjects
1. Chemistry
2. Environmental Sciences
3. Geography
4. Materials Science
5. Physics & Astronomy
Social Sciences & Management in 10 Subjects
1. Accounting & Finance
2. Business & Management Studies
3. Development Studies
4. Economics & Econometrics
5. Education
6. Law
7. Politics & International Studies
8. Social Policy & Administration
9. Sociology
10. Sports-related Subjects
At the global level, there are four subjects of Chula that rank among the top 100 in the world, namely:
1. Performing Arts
2. Engineering – Petroleum
3. Development Studies
4. Social Policy & Administration
Seven subjects ranked among the top 150 in the world are:
1. Architecture / Built Environment
2. Art & Design
3. Engineering – Chemical
4. Pharmacy & Pharmacology
5. Geography
6. Politics & International Studies
7. Sport-related Subjects (placed in the 101-130 range)
Six subjects ranked among the top 200 in the world are:
1. English Language & Literature
2. Modern Languages
3. Chemistry
4. Environmental Sciences
5. Business & Management Studies
6. Law
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 indicators include:
• Academic Reputation 40-60%
• Employer Reputation 10-30%
• Citations per Paper 7.5-20%
• H-Index 7.5-20%
This is the first year that QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 has added additional indicators to its international criteria.
