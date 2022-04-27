NIDA invites Ph.D. students to apply for Ph.D. Consortium ‘NIC-NIDA’

Dear university faculty members, university students, researchers and general public,
Theme: Turning Challenges into Opportunities toward SDGs, BCG and Inclusive Growth in the Global Economy
Submission date: Now – June 15, 2022
Event date: August 18-19, 2022: 9:00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. (Live streaming online via ZOOM program)
For presenter submission, please scan QR Cord or Link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJBtYlrCwWU_rR_hX59kQD5R0N029q9DYl1Ou_Olsia_c32A/viewform?usp=sf_link
For Ph.D. consortium submission, please scan QR Cord or Link
https://forms.gle/qAUQGTFNdYQVGWqi7
Remarks: “Top Paper Award” will get (1) Certificate for Top Paper Award (2) 5,000 bath (Thai). Those papers will be published in the NIDA Development Journal and NIDA Case Research Journal.
For more information, please visit our web site: http://conference.nida.ac.th/
We look forward to seeing you at NIC-NIDA 2022
Research Center
National Institute of Development Administration
Tel. + 66 (0) 2 727-3300, + 66 (0) 82 792 1954
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook Page: Research Center at NIDA
Call for Papers
The 2022 National and International Conference of The National Institute of Development Administration (NIC-NIDA)
“Turning Challenges into Opportunities toward SDGs, BCG and Inclusive Growth
in the Global Economy”
August 18-19, 2022 between 9:00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Bangkok, Thailand
(Online conference via ZOOM)
*Submission Online*
Important Dates
Activity Date
Full paper (including case studies) submission Now – June 15, 2022
Notification of the full paper reviewing result March 30, 2022 (onwards)
Conference registration May 1, 2022 (onwards)
Conference presentations August 18, 2022
*For national-level papers ONLY
Conference presentations August 19, 2022
*For international-level paper/case studies/ Ph.D. Consortium ONLY
Distribution of the Proceeding 2022 November 2022 (or later)
Certificates and Awarded Papers
For Full Paper/ Case Study: Each presenter will get a certificate after their presentation. The best paper will be awarded “Top Paper Award” and will get
(1) Certificate for Top Paper Award
(2) 5,000 bath (Thai)
Please be informed that the committee’s decision is considered final.
For Ph.D. Consortium: The presenters will be awarded a certificate by the organizer without any obligation to publish their papers.
For more information, please visit our web site: http://conference.nida.ac.th/
For information document of call for papers, please scan QR code
For submission, please scan QR code
Published : Apr 30, 2022
Published : Apr 19, 2022
Published : Apr 01, 2022
Published : Mar 30, 2022
Published : April 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022
Published : May 22, 2022