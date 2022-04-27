NIDA invites Ph.D. students to apply for Ph.D. Consortium ‘NIC-NIDA’

Dear university faculty members, university students, researchers and general public,

Theme: Turning Challenges into Opportunities toward SDGs, BCG and Inclusive Growth in the Global Economy

Submission date: Now – June 15, 2022

Event date: August 18-19, 2022: 9:00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. (Live streaming online via ZOOM program)

For presenter submission, please scan QR Cord or Link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJBtYlrCwWU_rR_hX59kQD5R0N029q9DYl1Ou_Olsia_c32A/viewform?usp=sf_link

For Ph.D. consortium submission, please scan QR Cord or Link

https://forms.gle/qAUQGTFNdYQVGWqi7

Remarks: “Top Paper Award” will get (1) Certificate for Top Paper Award (2) 5,000 bath (Thai). Those papers will be published in the NIDA Development Journal and NIDA Case Research Journal.

For more information, please visit our web site: http://conference.nida.ac.th/

We look forward to seeing you at NIC-NIDA 2022



Research Center

National Institute of Development Administration

Tel. + 66 (0) 2 727-3300, + 66 (0) 82 792 1954

E-mail: [email protected]

Facebook Page: Research Center at NIDA



