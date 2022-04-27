Sun, May 22, 2022

NIDA invites Ph.D. students to apply for Ph.D. Consortium ‘NIC-NIDA’

Call for Full Papers (including case studies and Ph.D. Consortium)

Dear university faculty members, university students, researchers and general public,

Theme: Turning Challenges into Opportunities toward SDGs, BCG and Inclusive Growth in the Global Economy

Submission date: Now – June 15, 2022

Event date: August 18-19, 2022: 9:00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m. (Live streaming online via ZOOM program)

For presenter submission, please scan QR Cord or Link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJBtYlrCwWU_rR_hX59kQD5R0N029q9DYl1Ou_Olsia_c32A/viewform?usp=sf_link 

For Ph.D. consortium submission, please scan QR Cord or Link 
https://forms.gle/qAUQGTFNdYQVGWqi7

Remarks: “Top Paper Award” will get (1) Certificate for Top Paper Award (2) 5,000 bath (Thai). Those papers will be published in the NIDA Development Journal and NIDA Case Research Journal.

For more information, please visit our web site: http://conference.nida.ac.th/    

We look forward to seeing you at NIC-NIDA 2022


Research Center
National Institute of Development Administration
Tel. + 66 (0) 2 727-3300, + 66 (0) 82 792 1954
E-mail: [email protected]
Facebook Page: Research Center at NIDA

Call for Papers

The 2022 National and International Conference of The National Institute of Development Administration (NIC-NIDA)
“Turning Challenges into Opportunities toward SDGs, BCG and Inclusive Growth 
in the Global Economy”
August 18-19, 2022 between 9:00 a.m. – 5.30 p.m.
The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), Bangkok, Thailand
(Online conference via ZOOM)


*Submission Online*

Important Dates

Activity                                                                            Date

Full paper (including case studies) submission              Now – June 15, 2022
Notification of the full paper reviewing result                  March 30, 2022 (onwards)
Conference registration                                                  May 1, 2022 (onwards)
Conference presentations                                              August 18, 2022
*For national-level papers ONLY                 
Conference presentations                                              August 19, 2022
*For international-level paper/case studies/ Ph.D. Consortium ONLY                                     
Distribution of the Proceeding 2022                               November 2022 (or later)


Certificates and Awarded Papers

For Full Paper/ Case Study: Each presenter will get a certificate after their presentation. The best paper will be awarded “Top Paper Award” and will get 
    (1) Certificate for Top Paper Award 
    (2) 5,000 bath (Thai) 
Please be informed that the committee’s decision is considered final. 

For Ph.D. Consortium: The presenters will be awarded a certificate by the organizer without any obligation to publish their papers. 

For more information, please visit our web site: http://conference.nida.ac.th/

For information document of call for papers, please scan QR code  

For submission, please scan QR code 

