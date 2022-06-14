The 6th Thailand Yacht Show offers fun-filled weekend in Pattaya

Highlights of the TYS – THE BOATS & YACHTS

The Thailand Yacht Show in Pattaya will nonetheless still offer visitors a fun-filled weekend outing. For yachting enthusiasts, Simpson Marine will have 9 yachts on display, and provide opportunities for adults and children alike to try out its Sailing Academy dinghies and also sign up for future lessons. Princess Yachts’ exclusive distributor, Boat Lagoon Yachting (BLY) will not only showcase the first magnificent Princess Y78 to establish Pattaya as its home port, but also on display will be 2 other boats – Jeanneau NC33 and Cap Camarat 9.0WA. An exclusive special 15% discount off yacht charter bookings in Phuket will be offered only to visitors who reserve the trip during this Show.

Also, making its debut in Thailand is the beautiful, ultra-luxurious sport-fly, the Riva 76 Perseo Super, presented by V Yachts Asia alongside the new-style Ferretti 500, which can be customized to reflect two different moods – ‘Classic’ and ‘Contemporary’. According to Ferretti, “The extensive change initiated with the Ferretti Yachts 500 project transforms the entire sailing experience into an absolute sensation of well-being that engages all the senses.”

Also, not to be missed and presented by Motorium is COX’s revolutionizing CX0300 diesel engine outboard, and the environment-friendly state-of-the-art ePropulsion electric outboard engines

MGC Marine & Charter (Asia) Co., Ltd, the sole distributor of the luxury Italian Azimut Yachts and a staunch supporter of the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) from its inception, is using TYS to launch the latest addition to its portfolio – the evocative US brand, Chris-Craft, which has been building luxury boats and yachts since 1874. Although the Chris-Craft yacht will not be arriving in time for the Show, a 1-meter model will be at the MGC booth for admiring and pre-booking.

Other world-famous yachting brands such as Sunseeker, Gulfcraft and Silent Yachts will also be showcasing models only of their latest products with brochures to assure buyers that they can order the yacht of their fancy, and, of course, there will be plenty of their boats available to charter.

Highlights of the TYS – THE FUN

The lifestyle elements of the Thailand Yacht Show are just as impressive and exciting. Jetboard Thailand will showcase its latest award-winning premium and sustainable water-related lifestyle surfboards and Leines electric boats – a welcome alternative to jet skis and petrol jet surfing -- as well as the world’s smallest safety buoyancy aid. Visitors can also have trial jetboard rental sessions on site at the Show, but pre-booking is essential via LINE @jetboardthailand. Rates are THB 1,400 for 15 mins and THB 2,000 for 30 mins., including instructions.

Great Earth International (GE), the expert in coffee products and a food service provider and distributor, representing premium brands such as Lavazza, Rocket Espresso, S.V. Italia, Schaerer, Compak, Gryphon Tea, Vedrenne, Spiegelau, Eurocave, de Buyer and Tramontina, will be offering very special deals including Lavazza coffee with a special menu of “Lavazza Caffe Melon” as well as a coffee capsule machine promotion set. In addition, and only at the Thailand Yacht Show, will you be entitled to purchase Eurocave wine cellars and cabinets at specially discounted prices along with a one-time 5% discount offer for the popular Rocket Espresso coffee machine.

During the 4-day event expect spectacular music by award-winning DJ Chozie and LIVE performances by the fabulous showgirls from Pattaya’s very own Alexa Beach Club, a multifaceted venue featuring a 200-seat restaurant, indoor and outdoor dining options, a rooftop lounge for private functions, exclusive sunken booths, indoor showers, spacious changing rooms, private lockers and 100 daybeds around a fun-sized, 600 sqm infinity pool looking over its 2,000 sqm private beach.

And after such a fun and hectic time, stop at the Miskawaan Health Group (MHG)’s booth, and select a personalized healthcare service combining comprehensive state-of-the-art diagnostics and 100% natural ingredients for long-term preventive healthcare to refresh and rejuvenate.

Open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day with free admission, those interested to come and join the fun at this Asia-Pacific premiere yachting event can pre-register via https://thailandyachtshow.com/registration/