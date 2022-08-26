  APEC forestry ministers' Chiang Mai meeting hails a success as Varawut puts forward BCG model for sustainable forest management

H.E. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, said he has spearheaded the BCG concept at the Fifth Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) to drive the goal of sustainable forest management through building relationships to strike a balance through by means of 'Open. Connect. Balance,’ the theme adopted for 2022 APEC meetings being hosted by Thailand.

"I have stated unequivocally to my counterparts from 21 economies that the BCG is the way to go and asked them to adopt the Thai brainchild," he said.

The Fifth APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry, known under the acronym of MMRF5, was held in Chiang Mai from August 23 to 25, hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MNRE). The MMRF5 is about promoting cooperation in sustainable forest management especially in the fight against illegal logging, and most importantly, encouraging stakeholders from all sectors, particularly local communities, to contribute to sustainable forest management leading to the increase of green areas in order to response to climate change.

