HKTB announces revival plan to showcase Hong Kong with new perspectives and pave way for return of tourists

He revealed: “The HKTB has conducted extensive research in 16 markets and found Hong Kong is still well-loved by travellers worldwide. They have specifically identified some major driving factors to visit Hong Kong, including cleanliness, local culture, in-depth experiences, unique cuisine, high accessibility, and ease of communications. These factors are not only core strengths of Hong Kong but also match the trends and tastes of the post-COVID travel era.

“With our solid tourism foundations, our status as an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange, our position at the heart of the dynamic Greater Bay Area, and our wealth of new tourism assets and infrastructure, Hong Kong’s tourism future is full of potential.”

Guest speakers from major organisations also outlined new developments to further enhance Hong Kong’s world-class tourism infrastructure.

The West Kowloon Cultural District is one of Hong Kong’s major arts and cultural projects. Its contemporary art museum M+ opened last year and the Hong Kong Palace Museum will welcome its first visitors this summer. Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of the West Kowloon Cultural District Betty Fung said: “As a unique cultural hub with unrivalled connectivity in Hong Kong and Asia, WKCD presents the best of the eastern and western culture to visitors, from Chinese arts and antiquities to contemporary visual culture, and offers visitors a holistic experience blending arts and culture with retail, dining and entertainment.”

Hong Kong International Airport plays a pivotal role in maintaining the city’s status as a leading international aviation hub. Airport Authority Hong Kong Executive Director (Airport Operations) Vivian Cheung said: “In addition to maintaining our aviation hub status, our strategy is to transform Hong Kong International Airport from a city airport into an Airport City, developing ourselves into a destination in itself for visitors. The Airport City aims to attract global visitors through its wide range of offerings in retail, dining, entertainment and leisure, while providing a business platform through its convention and exhibition facilities. In parallel we are further enhancing the airport’s sea and land connectivity with the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with a view to facilitating a seamless journey for the 70 million people in the region to visit the Airport City.”

The integration of culture, sports, and tourism is a key development direction. General Director (Commercial) of Kai Tak Sports Park James Irvine said: “As one of the most significant sports infrastructures in Hong Kong, Kai Tak Sports Park will add vibrancy to the city’s dynamic tourism landscape with its world-class sports, leisure and entertainment experiences. A first-of-its-kind destination set in the heart of the city will bring the global community to Hong Kong.”

