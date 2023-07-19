"Thanphisit" led the Tourism Authority of Thailand team 3 Pro-Am golf championships Amazing Thailand Treasure Hill
Thanpisit Aomsin, a 27-year-old golfer from Ayutthaya, led the Tourism Authority of Thailand team .3 scored 17 under and won the Tourism Authority of Thailand team.2 Win the pro-am round of the "Amazing Thailand Pro-Am 2023" competition before the Thailand PGA Tour, Sing-SAT Chonburi Classic 2023 at Treasure Hill Golf Club. Chonburi
Pro-Am Golf by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in collaboration with the Professional Golf Association organized to promote sport tourism. Connecting golfers together It also helps promote the golf Thailand PGA Tour, Sing-SAT Chonburi Classic 2023, winning a total prize money of 2 million baht between July 19-22, 2023 at Treasure Hill Golf Club. Chonburi
It turned out that the Tourism Authority of Thailand 3 team, consisting of Kasemsak Nantarat, Boontham Nuput and Pattarapong Sanbuda scored 17 under, won the championship, beat the Tourism Authority of Thailand 2 team to 2 strokes.