Ministry of Social Development and Human Security hosts APEC Women and the Economy Forum

He also said that the meeting was the first hybrid meeting after the recovery of Covid-19. The Thai government underlines the importance of the empowerment and advancement of women and gender equality within Asia-Pacific Region, under the La Serena Roadmap for Women and Inclusive Growth (2019-2030), Putrajaya Vision 2040 and APEC plan of actions and other mechanisms.

H.E. Chuti also underlined women’s key role in BCG Economies, therefore, supporting women’s opportunity would lead to a sustainable and successful economy and be in line with the theme of APEC Meeting 2022. “Open. Connect. Balance.” which focused on opening access to various opportunity through APEC, connecting to all dimensions and balance in all aspect, in which Thailand believe that the world could transition successfully to a balance and sustainable economy after the Covid-19 recovery.

H.E. Chuti concluded that challenges could be transformed into opportunities and gender perspectives must be mainstreamed into policies, action plans and budgets increasing opportunities for women to have equal access to capital and market, leadership positions, education, and digital skill development in a changing world. Collaborations and networks are keys to provide a supportive environment that could lead to the promotion of inclusive development and empowerment for all women in this region.

