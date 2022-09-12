"Singha Soda" showcases winners from "Singha Soda Snap The Moment" campaign with prizes worth THB1 million

The "Singha Soda Snap The Moment" campaign, which recently passed its halfway point, is a photo-shooting campaign that invites everyone to find their "fizzy moment" with the new Singha Soda label through 4 categories; PEOPLE, PLACE, PLANET, and PEACE. The winners of each category will win the Leica D-Lux valued at over 50,000 Baht and stand a chance to win the grand prize, Leica M11 with lenses, and other prizes valued at over 1 million Baht.

The winners of Snap of the Week in each category are: PEOPLE is Mr. Worawut Chaikittikorn and his work 'You fizzled my life,' PLACE: Mr. Adisak Palasap and his work 'Fizzle up the night with Singha Soda.' In comparison, the winners of the PLANET category will be announced soon. And don't forget to participate in the Singha Soda Snap The Moment activity under the PEACE category.