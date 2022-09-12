"Singha Soda" showcases winners from "Singha Soda Snap The Moment" campaign with prizes worth THB1 million
Singha Soda announces the winners in the PEOPLE and PLACE categories who won Leica D-Lux in "Singha Soda Snap The Moment." The campaign invites participants to take a photo of Singha Soda and its new label with the "fizzy moment" concept, which they can submit until September 21 and stand a chance to win a Leica M11 with lenses and other prizes worth up to 1 million Baht.
The "Singha Soda Snap The Moment" campaign, which recently passed its halfway point, is a photo-shooting campaign that invites everyone to find their "fizzy moment" with the new Singha Soda label through 4 categories; PEOPLE, PLACE, PLANET, and PEACE. The winners of each category will win the Leica D-Lux valued at over 50,000 Baht and stand a chance to win the grand prize, Leica M11 with lenses, and other prizes valued at over 1 million Baht.
The winners of Snap of the Week in each category are: PEOPLE is Mr. Worawut Chaikittikorn and his work 'You fizzled my life,' PLACE: Mr. Adisak Palasap and his work 'Fizzle up the night with Singha Soda.' In comparison, the winners of the PLANET category will be announced soon. And don't forget to participate in the Singha Soda Snap The Moment activity under the PEACE category.
After announcing four winners, every submission will stand a chance to win three special prizes. The final winners will win Leica M11 with lenses kit, a new addition to the Rangefinder series with CMOS BSI sensor over 60 million pixels worth over 450,600 Baht, the 1st runner-up will win Leica Q2 Monochrome valued over 213,300 Baht, and the 2nd runner up will win Leica Q2 worth over 211,300 Baht. Participants can submit their work until September 21 and read more details at Soda Singha Facebook or www.SinghaSodaSnaptheMoment.com