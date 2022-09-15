  "Midea" showcases innovative HVAC products and electrical appliances at Bangkok RHVAC 2022

In addition, Midea Thailand for the first time introduce other types of home appliances to Thai market to diversify its portfolio. Among them are modern, stylish, and functional minibar fridges that boast Chest Freeze for highly-efficient food preservation and water heaters that innovatively integrate Bubble Wash (Bubble Washer).

“Via Bangkok RHVAC 2022, we have presented Midea full of technology, new way. Instead of showcasing just air conditioners, we also display other new products like refrigerators, water dispensers and water heaters that are practical for daily life. We have developed these products seriously throughout the past two years to show that Midea is not just a leading home appliances brand but also the manufacturer of various commercial products that can serve to both professional technicians’ and consumers’ various needs,” Mr Liu says.



Not only that Bangkok RHVAC 2022 serves as a forum for showcasing Midea Group’s superior technologies to the market, but it also allows consumers to learn about Midea products’ strengths and directly experience these gadgets. In all, Midea Thailand’s participation in this trade exhibition stimulates consumers’ product trials, enhances partners’ confidence, and encourages more distributors to work with Midea Thailand for business development and further development of HVAC industry.

This year, Thailand’s electrical-appliance industry has continued to face impacts from COVID-19 crisis. As consumers’ spending has slowed down, trade competition mainly focuses on pricing strategies. Midea Thailand, however, has chosen to highlight its variety of products, its impressive product efficiency, and reasonable prices for families and large industrial operators in this situation.

“We are committed to ensuring that our products deliver best value taking into account prices, efficiency, and comprehensive services in our bid to best respond to customers’ needs. We have found that consumers today truly look for best value during their shopping. In other words, if they find quality products with energy-saving technologies and ease-of-use at affordable prices, they have greater tendency to buy. Recognizing such consumer behaviors, Midea Group is determined to continue delivering quality products and best services to customers in pursuit of secure and continued growth in Thailand based on “Future Tech” concept. Presenting best quality and value is crucial to maintaining our leader position,” Mr Liu adds.

On product-development direction, Midea Thailand aims to remove the pain points of its target groups via two groups of products: 1) Products for commercial operators namely MBT innovation products like VRF system and Chiller system that fits to all commercial environment with strong after service support and energy saving innovation, aiming to provide the best products to Thailand market; and 2) Products for households that integrate new technologies for users’ enhanced experiences. These products are durable, reliable, stylish, and well ready to make consumers recognize that they offer great value.

Midea Group, which has long accorded importance to Thai market, has planned to expand its manufacturing base in Thailand further. Presently, it has operated 6 factories in Thailand representing Midea’s destination to growing in Thailand market. Being the biggest in not just Thailand but also Asia, the air-conditioner factory here is Midea Group’s biggest manufacturing facility for residential air conditioner outside China. Midea Group has planned to set up a distribution center for ASEAN market in Thailand too.

