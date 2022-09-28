background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, October 11, 2022
GQ Smart T-Shirt – maximum comfort, effortless washing

WEDNESDAY, September 28, 2022
Introducing the GQ Smart T-Shirt, a T-shirt with the latest innovations for your maximum comfort that is also easy to clean.

GQ Smart T-Shirt makes your life easier and is suitable for all activities. GQ Air and GQ Stretch innovations eliminate the concern over sweat smell, while ensuring that the fabric is always flexible and breathable for all actions.

GQ Guard offers water repellent capability that allows you to enjoy your life to the fullest without worrying about stains. Meanwhile, GQ Smart innovation offers a wrinkle-free surface that needs no ironing, saving both time and electricity.

GQ Smart T-Shirt features smaller fabric threads that result in a soft, comfortable feel while minimising irritation on the skin.

GQ Smart T-Shirt comes in nine colours and five sizes, from S to XXL, offering a simple yet unique style for men and women. Available at online shop https://gqsize.link/AXCagY or GQ shops nationwide.

#GQApparel #GQSmartTshirt #tshirt

