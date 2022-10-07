GQ Minimal Polo™ - Minimal wrinkle, maximum comfort

background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, November 01, 2022




FRIDAY, October 07, 2022
THE NATION

To catch on with the trend of minimalism, GQ Apparel introduces the new GQ Minimal Polo™, for men and women who adore the minimalistic style.

With softer fabric and a unisex design, the GQ Minimal Polo™ features several innovations for comfort and ease of care.

  • GQ Anti-Odor Patch: Japan’s latest technology to minimise body odor. 
  • GQ Minimal Care: No direct sunlight required. Suitable for condominium residents or those with limited space. 
  • GQ Minimal Wrinkles: Easy to iron, save both energy and time.
  • GQ Minimal Style: Simplistic style is suitable for everyday activities of both men and women.

VDO: https://youtu.be/z1u-rZeQV6k

GQ Minimal Polo™ is available in 6 colors and 5 sizes at selected department stores, or via online shop at https://gqsize.link/ECmCez 

#GQApparel #GQMinimalPolo #PoloShirt #Minimal
 

THE NATION
TAGS
polo shirtAPPAREL
