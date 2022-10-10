The Shaping of SEA and APAC Influencer Economy  

As a result, many brands, agencies, and influencers around the world are anticipating the rise of influencer marketing with hope to gain more business opportunities, enlarge audiences as well as build strong brand reputation.

In response to that movement, Tellscore, one of the leading firms in influencer marketing and operator of Tellscore Platform held its fourth series of Thailand Influencer Awards 2022 by Tellscore in Bangkok recently to deliver awards and honour to top performing creators on digital channels. This year's event was run under the concept of “Forward”: Looking Forward >> Thinking Forward >> Moving Forward.

This year, influencers from five countries in Asia-Pacific namely Thailand, Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines have been invited to race for the Best Regional Influencer Award, which is one of new four categories which have been included this round, along with three others; Best Virtual Influencer, Best NFT Artist and Best Kids Influencer.

Besides the awards celebration, Tellscore also hosted two engaging discussion panels, the first one entitled “How is NFT Shaping the Content Creator Economy”.

Experts joining this panel looked into how NFT can motivate creators or influencers to pay attention and start experimenting with creating content in NFT format while keeping a close eye on the evolving digital asset regulations and market fluctuation.