Singha Rewards rewards customers to win big with Mercedes Benz  and gifts over THB10 million.

Customers will stand a chance to win a Mercedes Benz C220d valued at 2,590,000 baht each during its three-month period and other gifts valued total over 10 million baht. Simply scan the code under Singha Drinking Water and Purra's caps to collect points and win prizes from today until November 30, 2022.

Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer, Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., reveals that Singha Drinking Water has constantly developed a standardized quality manufacturing process and marketing activities to excite consumers.

Another key engagement with the customer is to reward and provide the best experiences through our "Singha Rewards" digital CRM platform, where they can use points to redeem prizes they love throughout the year. This time, we have launched a special campaign with a new big prize: three Mercedes Benz C220d and other prizes valued over 10 million baht."

Customers can enjoy the "Singha Rewards Big Mercedes Benz Giveaway" campaign from today until November 30, 2022. Add Singha Rewards LINE Official Account and scan the code under Singha Drinking Water and Purra Mineral Water's caps to collect points.

Every 2 Singha Rewards Points will be one chance to win the Mercedes Benz C220d (with no cap on chances to enter) and many more prizes like gold necklaces, gold bars, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch for gadget lovers.

Points collected from Singha Drinking Water and Purra can be redeemed for other privileges such as restaurant and cash vouchers.

For more information, please visit LINE @SinghaRewards and Singha Drinking Water Facebook page.