BTS Group Holdings PCL has been listed in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) for its 4th consecutive year
On October 10, 2022, BTS Group Holdings PCL (BTS Group) has been selected as 1 of the 170 Thai listed companies to be included in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) 2022 from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET).
For the 4th consecutive year, the inclusion has reflected BTS Group’s unwavering efforts to further develop its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices as an essential part of the Company's operational identity. Commissioned by the SET, out of 221 submissions, the 2022 THSI has selected 170 Thai companies that have passed its selection criteria for exemplary ESG performances.
Corporate Communications Department
RELATED