dtac’s Gaming Nation 2.0, MAKE by KBank, and leading global game publishers bolster the best mobile gaming ecosystem in Thailand
18 October 2022 – Gaming Nation – dtac’s mobile gaming platform – celebrates its successful first year with more than 7 million unique visitors by upgrading to Gaming Nation 2.0 with more popular games and more leading game publishers collaborating with the Gaming Nation and dtac.
The collaboration offers the best exclusive deals and items, more cross-industry partners to empower ALL the gamers, enhanced Gaming Nation coin campaigns and loyalty program, new engaging and selling channel for an even more convenient and uninterrupted customer experience, and the biggest ever launch of new Gaming Nation Play, totaling over 20MB in value across the last quarter of 2022. Powering this upgrade is our new partner KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) whose MAKE by KBank financial app for new gen lifestyle is rewarding new signups at Gaming Nation and MAKE by KBank with up to THB 300 cashback.
Mr How Lih Ren, Chief Marketing Officer, Total Access Communication PLC or dtac, said, “Gaming Nation is our mobile gaming platform under the Beyond Mobile Connectivity strategy to offer a wider range of meaningful services beyond telecommunication, enabling a comprehensive digital ecosystem. Launched in June 2021, Gaming Nation succeeded beyond expectation with more than 7 million unique visitors and over 400MB gross merchandises value which also contributes to an average spending per user of 5-10 times higher than non-gamers. Moving forward into the second year, Gaming Nation 2.0 is a major upgrade in every aspect and yet is just a taste of things to come in the future. We are building this platform to be inclusive for everyone – not specific gender or age group.”
The inclusive Thai mobile gaming ecosystem
Gaming Nation is a secured gaming platform with the best value for money, quick to access, and playable on any mobile network. This openness helped us see 35% of users accessing from other mobile network who are enticed to take advantage of our superior gaming ecosystem that better reward them with gaming items exclusive to Gaming Nation.
Gamers also evidently see that Gaming Nation community on the Facebook page is vibrant and active with continual updates and exclusive contents. Users also enjoy the special privileges of Gaming Nation Coin and Gaming Nation VIP which we offer as part of the Loyalty Program. They help to fund the gaming top-up for popular titles such as VALORANT, PUBG M, Ragnarok X, Ragnarok M, Genshin Impact, Identity V and many more!
Moreover, by Q4 2022, Gaming Nation will launch Gaming Nation Play – a gaming platform with one of the biggest number of game titles to choose from, for everyone.
Gaming Nation X MAKE by KBank – the Win-Win Synergy
Mr Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman of KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) said, “Our collaboration with Gaming Nation is based on our mutual rising journey. A strong newcomer in the financial world, MAKE by KBank is Thailand’s first app to integrate money allocation, payment, and transaction record in one place. The app can help users improve their financial discipline immensely by using the Cloud Pocket feature to split their money per their intended use and unique lifestyle. Recognizing how gaming is part of their lifestyle, KBTG aims to draw in more gamers and get them to download MAKE by KBank by offering exclusive deals that they couldn’t find elsewhere.”
What’s new in Gaming Nation 2.0
More popular games, more leading game publishers, and more cross-industry partners collaborating with the Gaming Nation and dtac offering the best exclusive deals and items, worth over 20 million Baht across Q4, 2022
2X Gaming Nation Coin for all top-ups from 21 October – 6 November for customers to use as a game top-up discount
Earn THB 300 for each new sign-up with Gaming Nation and MAKE by KBank – you will receive THB 150 worth of gaming top-up with 150 GN Coin, plus THB 150 cashback credit from MAKE by KBank
Enhanced Gaming Nation coin campaigns and loyalty program on the Gaming Nation website
The biggest ever launch of new Gaming Nation Play, a gaming platform with one of the biggest number of game titles for everyone
Addition of new Chat & Shop channel through Facebook messenger for an even more convenient, engaging, and integrated purchasing experience
Gamer Community tournament for VALORANT with total prize of 200,000THB along with many other engaging activities (and free giveaways!) on “Krai Hen Gor Wa Game” Facebook page by dtac
Enhanced user experience (UX) along with a new user interface (UI) for a more engaging looks and feels when browsing a plethora of Gaming Nation features and deals
Gaming Nation is the ultimate online gaming platform with the best deals and privileges for mobile gamers. Check out https://gamingnation.dtac.co.th and join our gaming community on our Facebook page to receive the latest news, updates and promotions.