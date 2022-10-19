dtac’s Gaming Nation 2.0, MAKE by KBank, and leading global game publishers bolster the best mobile gaming ecosystem in Thailand

Gaming Nation X MAKE by KBank – the Win-Win Synergy

Mr Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman of KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) said, “Our collaboration with Gaming Nation is based on our mutual rising journey. A strong newcomer in the financial world, MAKE by KBank is Thailand’s first app to integrate money allocation, payment, and transaction record in one place. The app can help users improve their financial discipline immensely by using the Cloud Pocket feature to split their money per their intended use and unique lifestyle. Recognizing how gaming is part of their lifestyle, KBTG aims to draw in more gamers and get them to download MAKE by KBank by offering exclusive deals that they couldn’t find elsewhere.”



What’s new in Gaming Nation 2.0

More popular games, more leading game publishers, and more cross-industry partners collaborating with the Gaming Nation and dtac offering the best exclusive deals and items, worth over 20 million Baht across Q4, 2022

2X Gaming Nation Coin for all top-ups from 21 October – 6 November for customers to use as a game top-up discount

Earn THB 300 for each new sign-up with Gaming Nation and MAKE by KBank – you will receive THB 150 worth of gaming top-up with 150 GN Coin, plus THB 150 cashback credit from MAKE by KBank

Enhanced Gaming Nation coin campaigns and loyalty program on the Gaming Nation website

The biggest ever launch of new Gaming Nation Play, a gaming platform with one of the biggest number of game titles for everyone

Addition of new Chat & Shop channel through Facebook messenger for an even more convenient, engaging, and integrated purchasing experience

Gamer Community tournament for VALORANT with total prize of 200,000THB along with many other engaging activities (and free giveaways!) on “Krai Hen Gor Wa Game” Facebook page by dtac

Enhanced user experience (UX) along with a new user interface (UI) for a more engaging looks and feels when browsing a plethora of Gaming Nation features and deals



Gaming Nation is the ultimate online gaming platform with the best deals and privileges for mobile gamers. Check out https://gamingnation.dtac.co.th and join our gaming community on our Facebook page to receive the latest news, updates and promotions.