“The Collectors” launched at Thailand Game Show 2022 as the first game in Thailand that focuses on environmental protection and sustainable development
Charoen Pokphand Group and True Digital Plus join hands with partners from the government, private sector, and civil society with expertise in sustainable development and video game development to launch a new sustainability-themed mobile game at Thailand Game Show 2022, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC).
These partners include the Department of International Organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the United Nations Development Programme, the SDG Research and Support Programme (SDG Move), and True Axion Interactive Co., Ltd. The Collectors is a game about collecting trash and protecting the planet. As the first game in Thailand that highlight the principles of sustainable development, The Collectors represents a new dimension in mobile gaming.
The Collectors was developed from a prototype game about sorting and recycling waste called Trashed, which was created by the team THAItan, the winner of the SDG Game Fest design and development competition. The aim of the competition was to establish video games as a medium through which audiences can better understand and learn about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while having fun. The game will help raise awareness among the youth about environmental issues. Furthermore, The Collectors also integrates into its gameplay six key SDGs: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, and Life Below Water.
The game is designed to be easy and fun to play, whilst educating players on proper waste management. There are various game modes: Story Mode takes players through the main story; Challenge Mode lets players compete for the best score; and Multiplayer Mode allows 6 players to play together simultaneously. These fun modes teach players about properly managing waste and recycling to protect the environment and lead sustainable lifestyles. The game also does not contain any in-app purchase of any kind.
At the launch event’s panel discussion, the partners supporting the development of the game are represented by Ms Cataleya Phatoomros, Director of the Development Affairs Division, International Organizations Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Mana Prapakamol, General Manager True Digital Plus Co., Ltd. & True Axion Interactive Co., Ltd., Ms Aphinya Siranart, Head of Exploration, UNDP Accelerator Labs, Dr Yanin Chivakidakarn Huyakorn, Deputy Director of the Knowledge Communication Department, Center for SDG Research and Support (SDG Move), Dr Thuttai Keeratipongpaiboon, Director of International Strategy and Coordination Division Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, Mrs Konrawan Sapitaks, Assistant Vice President Global Partnership for Sustainability and Communications, Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd., and Mr Anat Lokaew, member of THAItan Team, winner of SDGs Game Fest competition.
Furthermore, the partners will expand the game’s reach both domestically and internationally through their networks, including C.P. Group’s partner educational institutions. The Collectors will raise awareness about sustainable development and serve as a model for many countries to put sustainability into practice. Finally, it will also further empower Thai developers and inject innovation and creativity into the Thai gaming industry, enabling its growth into the global market. News on The Collectors can be followed at https://www.facebook.com/thecollectorsgame