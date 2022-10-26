“The Collectors” launched at Thailand Game Show 2022 as the first game in Thailand that focuses on environmental protection and sustainable development

These partners include the Department of International Organizations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the United Nations Development Programme, the SDG Research and Support Programme (SDG Move), and True Axion Interactive Co., Ltd. The Collectors is a game about collecting trash and protecting the planet. As the first game in Thailand that highlight the principles of sustainable development, The Collectors represents a new dimension in mobile gaming.

The Collectors was developed from a prototype game about sorting and recycling waste called Trashed, which was created by the team THAItan, the winner of the SDG Game Fest design and development competition. The aim of the competition was to establish video games as a medium through which audiences can better understand and learn about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) while having fun. The game will help raise awareness among the youth about environmental issues. Furthermore, The Collectors also integrates into its gameplay six key SDGs: Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, and Life Below Water.

The game is designed to be easy and fun to play, whilst educating players on proper waste management. There are various game modes: Story Mode takes players through the main story; Challenge Mode lets players compete for the best score; and Multiplayer Mode allows 6 players to play together simultaneously. These fun modes teach players about properly managing waste and recycling to protect the environment and lead sustainable lifestyles. The game also does not contain any in-app purchase of any kind.