Chubb announces leadership appointments in Thailand
THAILAND, OCTOBER 28, 2022 – Chubb today announced two leadership appointments for its insurance operations in Thailand. The appointments will take effect upon completion of the pending amalgamation of Chubb Samaggi Insurance Public Company Limited and Cigna Insurance Public Company Limited. The combined business will operate under the Chubb Samaggi name.
Khun Nittaya Piriyathamwong, who currently serves as Chairman of Samaggi’s Executive Committee, will remain in this position in the combined business. In this role, she will leverage her deep knowledge and industry experience to provide strategic directions for Chubb Samaggi and oversee the business’ executive committee.
Andrew Nisbet, currently Country President for Chubb Samaggi, will remain in this role. His responsibilities will include leading the integration of the two businesses while continuing to meet the growth goals of the operations in Thailand. Khun Nittaya and Mr. Nisbet will report to Mr. Edward Ler, Head of Southeast Asia for Chubb.
“Khun Nittaya and Andrew are experienced and talented insurance executives. I am very excited that we have affirmed their leadership roles at Chubb Samaggi at this important time for the business,” said Mr. Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific. “I look forward to seeing an even stronger team take our growth to a higher level in Thailand.”
Mr. Ler said, “Thailand is the largest general insurance market for Chubb in Southeast Asia. When the combination is completed, Chubb Samaggi will be the largest accident and health insurer, as well as one of the top 10 general insurers, in Thailand. With the broadest, multi-line distribution for consumer and commercial clients, I’m confident we are positioned to harness the potential of a high growth market.”
Khun Nittaya has more than 20 years of experience in insurance and reinsurance. Prior to her current role, Khun Nittaya also served as Chubb Samaggi’s Country President. In addition to her current role, She is also a member of board of directors of the Thai General Insurance Association.
Mr. Nisbet has also more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He started his career at Chubb in 2006 as an Accident & Health Account Manager in his native New Zealand. Since then, he has held several leadership roles with Chubb across New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. Credited with building and profitably growing accident, health and travel portfolios through diverse channels, he relocated to Thailand to lead the team at Chubb Samaggi in 2019.