Chubb announces leadership appointments in Thailand

“Khun Nittaya and Andrew are experienced and talented insurance executives. I am very excited that we have affirmed their leadership roles at Chubb Samaggi at this important time for the business,” said Mr. Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific. “I look forward to seeing an even stronger team take our growth to a higher level in Thailand.”

Mr. Ler said, “Thailand is the largest general insurance market for Chubb in Southeast Asia. When the combination is completed, Chubb Samaggi will be the largest accident and health insurer, as well as one of the top 10 general insurers, in Thailand. With the broadest, multi-line distribution for consumer and commercial clients, I’m confident we are positioned to harness the potential of a high growth market.”

Khun Nittaya has more than 20 years of experience in insurance and reinsurance. Prior to her current role, Khun Nittaya also served as Chubb Samaggi’s Country President. In addition to her current role, She is also a member of board of directors of the Thai General Insurance Association.

Mr. Nisbet has also more than 20 years of experience in the industry. He started his career at Chubb in 2006 as an Accident & Health Account Manager in his native New Zealand. Since then, he has held several leadership roles with Chubb across New Zealand, Australia, Japan and the United Kingdom. Credited with building and profitably growing accident, health and travel portfolios through diverse channels, he relocated to Thailand to lead the team at Chubb Samaggi in 2019.