Korean Product Marketplace 'Gomi Mall' 2.0 Launched

Gomi announced a major update to its branding strategy and company logo in conjunction with the launch of Gomi Mall 2.0. Customers will not just purchase Korean products at Gomi Mall; they will be introduced to a new cultural space to quickly gain insight into the latest trends in Korea and discover popular products. The company's trademark bearing character 'GOMGOMI' will be dressed in Thai clothing and will greet customers as an ambassador for Gomi Mall.

Meanwhile, Gomi plans to introduce a new product category to Gomi Mall beginning next year: Baby and kids. Various K-products for children, parents, and families will soon arrive at Gomi Mall to satisfy the needs of customers in Thailand. Gomi has recently signed an exclusive sales contract with ICONIX, a major Korean entertainment company, whose portfolio includes some popular animated TV series, including 'Pororo the Little Penguin,' 'Tayo the Little Bus,' and 'Chiro and Friends.' Customers will be able to purchase products featuring those well-known animated characters at Gomi Mall.