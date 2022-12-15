“Singha” launches 100% biodegradable packaging as the first company in Asia

Mr Thitinand Chumpani, Marketing Director for Alcohol Business, Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd. revealed that Singha is always aware of the priority of combining business operations with environmental protection, following the policy of Mr Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. by increasing production to reduce the impact on the global environment and making the best use of resources. Recently, Singha launches new packaging “Singha Sustainable Pack” by changing from using Shrink Film to using 100% biodegradable paper, starting with 3 SKUs in the beverage line, including Singha Cancollar: size 320 ml., packed in 4 cans, and size 320 ml., packed in 6 cans, and including Singha Basket, size 490 ml., packed in 4 cans.

The new packaging is made from Virgin Fiber, which can be disposed of in a landfill or left in nature. It is 100% biodegradable and does not contain a white coating that makes the paper difficult to degrade. Besides, the ink used to print the messages on the packaging is made from soybean oil instead of petroleum, which is more environmentally friendly and will not harm animals or plants if the packaging falls into a river or sea. It also contains Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which reduce air pollution and make it easier to separate ink from printed matter and recycle packaging. Although the packaging is plastic-free, the product retains its weight even if it is stored in the refrigerator or an environment with high humidity for a long time.