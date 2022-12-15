“Singha” launches 100% biodegradable packaging as the first company in Asia
“Singha” launches “Singha Sustainable Pack” by changing from plastic to paper that is 100% biodegradable and eco-friendly for the first time in Asia. Furthermore, using soy-based inks on the packaging, which are not harmful to animals, strengthens the brand's social responsibility and environmental consciousness.
Mr Thitinand Chumpani, Marketing Director for Alcohol Business, Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd. revealed that Singha is always aware of the priority of combining business operations with environmental protection, following the policy of Mr Bhurit Bhirombhakdi, CEO of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. by increasing production to reduce the impact on the global environment and making the best use of resources. Recently, Singha launches new packaging “Singha Sustainable Pack” by changing from using Shrink Film to using 100% biodegradable paper, starting with 3 SKUs in the beverage line, including Singha Cancollar: size 320 ml., packed in 4 cans, and size 320 ml., packed in 6 cans, and including Singha Basket, size 490 ml., packed in 4 cans.
The new packaging is made from Virgin Fiber, which can be disposed of in a landfill or left in nature. It is 100% biodegradable and does not contain a white coating that makes the paper difficult to degrade. Besides, the ink used to print the messages on the packaging is made from soybean oil instead of petroleum, which is more environmentally friendly and will not harm animals or plants if the packaging falls into a river or sea. It also contains Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs), which reduce air pollution and make it easier to separate ink from printed matter and recycle packaging. Although the packaging is plastic-free, the product retains its weight even if it is stored in the refrigerator or an environment with high humidity for a long time.
Furthermore, Singha has also collaborated with GEPP Sa-Ard, a team specializing in waste management and recyclable materials to bring technology to support managing waste more conveniently by organizing the “One pack one piece” campaign. This campaign stands for Eco-friendly packaging. When a customer buys 1 pack of a product, Singha will donate to an organization that manages waste from Thailand for recycling, and each pack is labeled with a QR code to track waste collection. Singha aims to reduce the amount of plastic waste by 2 million pieces per year. This is equivalent to a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions of 30,930 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (kgco2e) per year. Those who are interested can follow the details of the campaign "One pack one piece" at https://www.singha.com/singha-experience/experience-thainess/1pack1piece
In the past, Singha has concentrated on environmental activities, including the development of production as well as marketing promotion activities that use more eco-friendly materials such as Singha Food Festival 2022, which did not use Single-Use Plastic, but instead used paper plates and cups. However, as for the plan to reduce environmental impact in the future, Singha will expand into the food business, waste management, using natural materials, and eliminating single-use plastic to achieve the goal of zero waste.