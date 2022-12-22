Central Pattana invites foodies to immerse in boundless dine-in experiences at over 3,000 international restaurants at Central shopping centers nationwide              

3. CHAGEE, a modern Chinese tea house with traditions inherited from Yunnan in Southwest China, currently has over 400 branches around the world. Indulge yourself in the sweet scents and rich tastes of premium tea leaves sourced directly from organic tea plantations in Yunnan, the land of high-quality tea. Choose from a range of selected high-grade toppings to enhance your tea. CHAGEE offers a variety of tea beverages, the signature drinks include cheese-topped Tie Guan Yin milk tea, cheese-topped Da Hong Pao milk tea, white peach Oolong milk tea and Yunnan Puer milk tea. Pamper yourself with new modern tea traditions experienced in a classical Chinese tea house today at the 6th floor, Beacon zone.

4. KOGORO, a unique Japanese tonkatsu restaurant - the only one in Thailand that uses Niigata pears as a main ingredient. The secret highlight is the unique pear sauce, bringing a sweet and sour taste that compliments the flavor of all menu items, especially the hot and crispy Tonkatsu that melts in your mouth. Enjoy KOGORO’s taste of happiness from Niigata on the 6th floor, Atrium zone.

5. IATA Express, a legendary top-listed Chinese restaurant, has been heralded by Chinese food lovers for more than 65 years. Bringing us dishes unchanged from our grandparent’s generation, IATA Express invites foodies to try Beijing duck with its thin and crispy skin, eaten with homemade Chinese pancakes and secret sauce, or deep-fried pigeon with Chinese wine, goose feet baked in an earthen pot and “IATA Delight” beef on a hot plate. Don’t miss out on their famous desert too – Shanghai pancake! Enjoy legendary Chinese cuisine today on the 7th floor at Beacon zone.

6. Nuer Koo. With a belief that the right soulmate (Nuer Koo) will add flavor to life, the restaurant selects the highest quality ingredients to be paired with premium beef available in six varieties to provide an unforgettable gastronomical experience. Match your sirloin, chuck, short rib, rib-eye, Wagyu or Kobe beef with rich and mellow soup, and enjoy your dish under the new curated “Concept Store” ambience. For those who are pollotarian, the restaurant also offers other options such as pork noodles, Yen Ta Fo (pink noodles) and a variety of snacks that combine with the dishes to make the perfect meal. Enjoy creating your own dish in your style with Nuer Koo today on the 6th floor, Beacon zone.

7. Daisen Premium Japanese Restaurant offers Omakase-style and premium Japanese dishes at affordable prices. Customers can order grilled beef from the A La Carte menu, which offers different premium beef cuts. All ingredients are prepared fresh daily and no frozen products are used, ensuring the freshest taste from nature. Recommended dishes include Kani Miso, crab paste with rich sauce giving a sweet and savory taste, Kihada Maguro, yellowfin tuna from the deep sea that has been prepared to keep its full fresh taste, and Matsusaka beef, premium cuts of the original Japanese black cattle reared in the Matsusaka region. Enjoy premium Japanese dishes that are meticulously prepared by experienced chefs to ensure the best quality on the 6th floor, Beacon zone.

8. Tan Kun. Inspired by traditional Thai cuisine from the period of King Rama V, this Thai-fusion bar-b-que restaurant combines Thai classic cuisine with the modern lifestyle, resulting in a perfect mix of multiculturalism and classical tradition. All details are taken to ensure customers’ dining satisfaction – premium Thai meat from organic farms, seasoned with natural spices without any chemical additives. Jasmine rice, sugar and cooking oil are from community enterprises. Enjoy Tan Kun’s recommended dishes such as Charolais Bavette, Charolais Grand T-Bone, and Pork Belly today on the 1st floor, Hug Thai zone.

9. Ñam Ñam Pasta and Tapas offers over 10 selections of fresh pasta, lovingly made by a pasta devotee who learned the secrets of pasta making from a kind grandma in a small restaurant in Italy. Highlighted menu includes Pasta ramen, which is spaghetti in Japanese pork bone broth, topped with Chashu pork and truffle, and Nam Nam Chilis Fries with mozzarella cheese. Try out these delicious dishes today on the 3rd floor, Atrium zone.

Let’s celebrate the festive New Year season and experience the boundless delicacies catering for all types of dining at Central World and Central shopping centers nationwide.



