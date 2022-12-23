BJC launched "Donjai", a new retail business model to support Mom and Pop Store

This alliance with both suppliers and commercial banks will be announced next year. The plan is to open up more 8,000 stores with a target of 30,000 more stores by 2027.

Mrs. Thapanee Techajareonvikul, Senior Executive Vice President of Chief Executive Officer of Berli Jucker Public Co., Ltd. or BJC said, “The concept of ‘Donjai’ originated from Khun Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi who wanted to participate in helping to develop local entrepreneurs to be able to generate long-term growth, developing Sho Huay stores to have a modern management system with information data base to drive sustainable sales. The soft launch project of Donjai began in early 2022 was well received. Approximately 1,000 grocery store operators have joined us and we will continue to launch official partnerships in early 2023.”

The 2023 goal is to increase the network to about 4,000 stores and to continue having a network of 30,000 stores nationwide by the year 2027. The stores joining the network are 1 of over 400,000 grocery stores nationwide. It is a small to large community retail store that sells directly to consumers, including wholesalers.

Mrs. Thapanee said, “Although there are many large operators under this model, I think it's good to help develop entrepreneurs of grocery stores to have better management skills to bring sustainable growth in the long term. Grocery store operators are important in driving the grassroot economy. Their weaknesses in terms of management especially in stock management added a significant cost over the years and this the number of grocery stores nationwide did not increase much.”