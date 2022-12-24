UTA executives visit Hong Kong International Airport

The Hong Kong International Airport is considered an important inter-regional transportation hub, serving as an aviation hub for air travel to other important countries. It is also the airport complete security systems and facilities. In 2019, before the outbreak of COVID-19, the airport serviced 71.5 million passengers, 4.8 million tons of air freight, and had up to 419,795 flights. In addition, it recently won the Cargo Airport of the Year - Asia Pacific title at the 9th Payload Asia Awards ceremony and Airport of the Year title at the World Air Cargo Awards 2022.

In addition, on December 22, 2022, the executives from Hong Kong International Airport took the group to visit the robot-operated Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl), which uses a robotic operating system in transporting containers and products that are not packed in large containers. By enabling the Automated Parts Store (APS) system, technicians simply scan part codes and specify the desired amount. Then, the robot takes the shortest route to deliver the parts to the technician. Through this system, work time can be reduced by more than 50%. In addition, the terminal can also operate 24 hours a day, saving up to 1,500 human work hours annually.



