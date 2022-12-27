The One and only in Thailand at centralwOrld – ‘Times Square of Asia’ countdown landmark in the heart of Bangkok, celebrating countdown moments together with people around the world

Unique similarities of two world-class countdown landmarks in the heart of New York City and Bangkok:



• Strategic Location – there is no doubt that these two landmarks are located in strategic locations in the heart of the city – a commercial area where every square meter counts. The Ratchaprasong area is considered Thailand's strongest commercial and tourist area and creates an enormous amount of cash flow annually into Thailand. New York is ranked among the cities with the highest cost of living in the world while Bangkok ranks the 2nd highest cost of living city in SEA and as the ‘Best Leisure City’ in Asia-Pacific.

• Times Square: the entertainment district that serves as center of the world – If you think of the countdown night celebration moments in both of these areas, the first things that immediately come to mind are the light and sound, fireworks and large LED screens, which are mutual points that these two landmarks have in common. On countdown night, a great and exciting event will happen in the heart of Bangkok as the panOramix, SEA's largest LED digital interactive screen in front of centralwOrld, has been reserved by famous brands and fan clubs from around the world to present their messages due to its enormous visibility. Enjoy the spectacular light and sound shows, concerts from popular artists offering a full entertainment experience and over 15 minutes of amazing fireworks at centralwOrld.