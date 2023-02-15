CentaraThe1 celebrates 10th anniversary with exclusive 24-hour offers for members only

Centara Hotels & Resorts, announces the CentaraThe1 10-Year Anniversary offer, a limited time promotion where its 7 million loyalty programme members are able to redeem 10 points in exchange for THB 100 vouchers to use toward hotel stays and other Centara privileges, as well the opportunity to earn X10 CentaraThe1 points when making a reservation at any Centara hotel or resort around the world.

CentaraThe1 members are invited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CentaraThe1 Loyalty Programme on February 14. For one day only, members who book a stay at any Centara Hotels & Resorts property from March 1 to December 31, 2023 will receive X10 points, one of the programme’s largest-ever point booster offers for members.

As another one-day-only privilege, members can choose to exchange 10 CentaraThe1 points for a THB100 e-cash voucher (normally valued at 1,200 points) to be used toward hotel stays, spa treatments at Centara’s award-winning SPA Cenvaree branches, SPA Cenvaree products, Centara gift cards, dining privileges and more.

It is important to note that members must be logged in to their CentaraThe1 account when making a reservation to receive X10 points. E-cash vouchers must be used within June 30, 2023 and are limited to one voucher per member with a limit of 1,000 total vouchers available during the 24-hour offer period.