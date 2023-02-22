“MC Group” proves strong performance, records 246-million-Baht profit in Q2/Fiscal Year 2023

According to Mr James Richard, consumers’ purchasing power apparently increased across offline channels. Free-standing shops accounted for 66% of MC Group’s total sales. Department stores accounted for 23%, E-Commerce for 8%, and other channels for the remaining 4%.

Free-standing shops’ revenue growth was significant in Q2/2023. Their revenue of 738 million baht in the quarter marked an increase of 21% or 129 million baht. In the first half of Fiscal Year 2023, their revenue reached 1,231 million baht or increased by 42% or by 364 million baht. Such growth was partially attributed to the strategy to expand MC-Outlet network. The number of MC outlets is expected to reach 100 by the end of March – exceeding the initial target of 80 for Fiscal Year 2023. The number soared from 72 at the end of Fiscal Year 2022. MC Group, moreover, has planned to expand MC-Outlet network further.

“We have continued to implement our key strategy on cost control so as to improve expense efficiency too. With a continued emphasis on Product Mix, promotions, and distribution-channel management, our operating results have improved. They are even better than pre-COVID times. Our return on equity (ROE) has risen to 15.8 % from 13.4% in spite of risks such as Russia – Ukraine tension, soaring oil prices, and rising interest rates. MC Group, so far, has had no interest-bearing debts. Our cash flow has also continued to grow. As of the end of December 2022, MC Group had 2,110 million baht in cash or equivalents. It was up by 115 million baht from the end of Fiscal Year 2022,” the CEO of MC Group adds.

Mr James Richard says backed by MC Group’s impressive performance and robust financial position, the board of directors has passed a resolution to pay 0.45-baht dividend per share from operating results achieved in the first six months of Fiscal Year 2023. The rate of dividends is nearly 100% of profit, much higher than the minimum rate of 40% based on MC Group’s policy.