Recharge positive energy to boost vitality at Soul Luxury Wellness and Mindfulness Resort, Saraburi
The Soul Luxury Wellness and Mindfulness Resort is the new resort in Saraburi, an unseen touristic destination in the midst of natural splendor and serenity.
The Soul is located near Phra Phutthabat Noi Mountain which resembles the iconic scene in the blockbuster movie, Avatar. This plot of land was discovered 12 years ago when the area was grass and corn field. Its beauty was coved by dense forest just like a hidden gem waiting to be found.
The Soul’s philosophy is to offer the experience of inner peace through exquisite arts and science at the energy level that will balance the body and mind.
The essence is well-being and well-eating as well as balancing which can be achieved through our various activities and services. We offer mindfulness program such as sitting meditation, walking meditation, mindfulness dining and staying in solitude in the Hermit Hut. Moreover, The Soul is the only resort that provides a Buddha Room for all guests to experience peace in Buddhist way and to learn meditation from our Guru.
Recently, we had an honor to welcome Dr. Robert Goldman MD, DO, PhD, World Chairman-International Medical Commission, Co-Founder and Chairman of the World Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and his friend, Mr. Hanno Soth, who joined our Rebalancing Program.
This program is specially designed for people all over the world who are interested in learning mindfulness to bring their body and mind back to balance as well as relaxing amid the luxurious and beautiful surroundings.
This is the comment from Dr. Robert Goldman after the program, “Visiting The Soul was truly an unexpected enriching life experience.... A true wellness destination that must be visited as a new approach for a meaningful spiritual vacation that can bring inner harmony.”
Looking at the design, The Soul is outstanding by the asymmetric roof with beautiful slope made of brown cedar wood, representing the harmony and humbleness toward the majestic mountain. The different height of each building makes it look like a village in a valley. Combining the Best of East with the Best of West, the prominent Chinese artistic design perfectly blends with the neoclassical style that adds luxury touch in every detail. The main color theme is black and white, brightened up by green color which represents nature and red color which boosts up mind energy. The project is designed by 24 Design Studio and constructed by Suwanvit Co., Ltd.
All rooms at The Soul are spacious, providing ample functions. The contemporary style furniture offers the feel of luxury and harmony. The partition between the bathroom and the walk-in closet is the stunning hand-painted peony flowers. The acrylic painting in each room is designed to calm the mind even just by a glance. The bed is of the highest quality, giving the most comfort from luxurious linen. The curtains are specially woven from Thai silk in jewel beetle color, to freshen up the mind. The comfortable semi-circle cushion in the room makes it nice for a brief meditation to feel the tranquility. Every room overlooks the spectacular mountain range.
The Soul offers 3 types of room; Pristine Deluxe - 53.4 Sqm., Charisma Premier Deluxe - 53.4 Sqm. and The Soul Suite - 96 Sqm. which is the most spacious and luxurious.
Our guests will enjoy various facilities and services which include restaurants, swimming pool, spa, the Sky Deck, activity hall, wide and lush lawn, the Hermit Hut and outdoor activities.
Pim-piman Thai and International Cuisine – This gourmet cuisine offers a sumptuous selection of authentic Thai and Western dishes created by five-star skilled chefs.
The Harmony Library and Tearoom - Under the concept of Symphony of Color, this tearoom is designed for physical and mind therapy through the spectrum of colors. The library offers varieties of sought after and interesting books. It’s the tearoom that is hard to leave.
Petra Poolbar and Sky Deck – During sunset, guests can wind down by the pool and enjoy the breathtaking panoramic view.
Pimdheva Spa – This spa of stunning design offers a selection of massages and treatments that integrates traditional Thai wisdom with European science to soothe the body and soul.
Siramon – The zone is provided for indoor activities as well as meeting the Guru, either in person or in group, for consultation on various issues, not only about meditation.
Hermit Hut – This is the place for guests to stay in solitude like a hermit who lives a minimal life in pure nature. The nearby area offers outdoor activities such as exercise in the gym, yoga and meditation.
Another option is to reconnect with nature such as walking in natural surroundings, cycling, exercising, practicing meditation or walking with mindfulness. In the evening, we have the “Wisdom Tale by the Moonlight”, the heartwarming session before bedtime.
Other than these is our signature program; “Social Detox”. It is specially designed by our expert to rebalance the body and mind that are stressful or fatigued by the use of internet or social media. The program will open up the mind, bring back balance, and create inner peace.
As our slogan “The Magical Blend of Luxury and Harmony” suggests, everything at The Soul is exclusively created to offer happiness in luxury style combining with harmony from within, for all guests to relish this unique experience. Located near the sacred mountain of pure energy, The Soul is truly a magical place that cannot be missed.