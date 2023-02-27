Recharge positive energy to boost vitality at Soul Luxury Wellness and Mindfulness Resort, Saraburi

The Soul is located near Phra Phutthabat Noi Mountain which resembles the iconic scene in the blockbuster movie, Avatar. This plot of land was discovered 12 years ago when the area was grass and corn field. Its beauty was coved by dense forest just like a hidden gem waiting to be found.

The Soul’s philosophy is to offer the experience of inner peace through exquisite arts and science at the energy level that will balance the body and mind.

The essence is well-being and well-eating as well as balancing which can be achieved through our various activities and services. We offer mindfulness program such as sitting meditation, walking meditation, mindfulness dining and staying in solitude in the Hermit Hut. Moreover, The Soul is the only resort that provides a Buddha Room for all guests to experience peace in Buddhist way and to learn meditation from our Guru.

Recently, we had an honor to welcome Dr. Robert Goldman MD, DO, PhD, World Chairman-International Medical Commission, Co-Founder and Chairman of the World Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and his friend, Mr. Hanno Soth, who joined our Rebalancing Program.

This program is specially designed for people all over the world who are interested in learning mindfulness to bring their body and mind back to balance as well as relaxing amid the luxurious and beautiful surroundings.