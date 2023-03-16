Patong’s Jungceylon all set to put “Summer Smiles” on shoppers’ faces

“Since Jungceylon reopened in the first phase in December 2022, the shopping centre has continuously organised marketing activities to boost purchasing power and encourage spending among mall visitors, whose number has increased by more than 200% since the Covid-19 outbreak,” Jungceylon CEO Prawit Janyasittikul said.

He added that Jungceylon, a major mall in downtown Patong and one of the biggest in Phuket, expects more visitors during the Songkran break in April.

Aiming to boost sales during summer, Jungceylon is launching a special campaign, “Jungceylon Summer Smile”, in partnership with leading brands like Coach, Jaspal, CPS CHAPS, CC DOUBLE O, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Charles & Keith, Annebra, American Eagle Outfitters, Rip Curl, AIIZ, VNC, Shoebar, and more.

The Summer Smile campaign features 10-50% discounts, and a “Smile Game” for shoppers to win gift vouchers and Jungceylon Collections for every 1,000 baht spent.

Jungceylon is also joining hands with major partners to launch a variety of year-long exclusive campaigns. For instance, every 1,000 baht spent in Jungceylon using a Visa card will get a 100-baht Starbucks voucher, while MasterCard users will get a free T-shirt for every 3,000 baht spent on the card.