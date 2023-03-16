Patong’s Jungceylon all set to put “Summer Smiles” on shoppers’ faces
Major shopping destination in Patong teams up with leading brands to ride the surge in visitors to Phuket with the “Jungceylon Summer Smile” campaign, featuring discounts of up to 50%.
“Since Jungceylon reopened in the first phase in December 2022, the shopping centre has continuously organised marketing activities to boost purchasing power and encourage spending among mall visitors, whose number has increased by more than 200% since the Covid-19 outbreak,” Jungceylon CEO Prawit Janyasittikul said.
He added that Jungceylon, a major mall in downtown Patong and one of the biggest in Phuket, expects more visitors during the Songkran break in April.
Aiming to boost sales during summer, Jungceylon is launching a special campaign, “Jungceylon Summer Smile”, in partnership with leading brands like Coach, Jaspal, CPS CHAPS, CC DOUBLE O, Playboy, New Era, Under Armour, Charles & Keith, Annebra, American Eagle Outfitters, Rip Curl, AIIZ, VNC, Shoebar, and more.
The Summer Smile campaign features 10-50% discounts, and a “Smile Game” for shoppers to win gift vouchers and Jungceylon Collections for every 1,000 baht spent.
Jungceylon is also joining hands with major partners to launch a variety of year-long exclusive campaigns. For instance, every 1,000 baht spent in Jungceylon using a Visa card will get a 100-baht Starbucks voucher, while MasterCard users will get a free T-shirt for every 3,000 baht spent on the card.
To welcome back Chinese tourists, Jungceylon has partnered with Alipay to offer a special campaign called “Red Packet”, which gifts each client up to 50 yuan when making online payments via Alipay.
“Jungceylon has earmarked a marketing budget of over 40 million baht to roll out a series of promotional events this year,” said Prawit. “The first event is ‘Shine On Fashion Show by PLAYBOY’ which offers visitors an impressive summer experience. Organised under the concept of ‘SURF CLUB X GOOD VIBRATION’, shoppers will enjoy soaking in the sun, sea breezes and cool jazz music that will turn hot days into truly special and memorable ones.”
Jungceylon is also celebrating the revival of local and international travel with the “Playboy 70th Anniversary” fashion show, featuring a collection that exemplifies the trendiness and colour of 80’s – 90’s fashions interpreted for post-Y2K generations by Phuket-based models and celebrities. The fashion show will be held at The Bay zone on March 18 from 7pm onward.
On March 19, enjoy “The Superglasses Ska Ensemble Concert” at The Bay from 6pm onward. Other two must-see events in March are the “Prince & Princess Phuket” contest on March 25 at 8pm and an authentic “Polynesian Show” on March 26 from 7pm onward.
“We are ready to impress and amaze every visitor to Jungceylon Patong,” said Prawit “With tonnes of special promotions and entertainment activities prepared, you are guaranteed to see a lot of broad smiles among locals and tourists alike.”