MR. D.I.Y. enters e-commerce in Thailand for the first time

“We see an opportunity to bring our strength in a variety of quality products from our 10 categories of over 18,000 items, that can meet the needs of everyone, every gender, every age in every day and every occasion, to distribute both in an offline channel at over 500 stores of MR. D.I.Y. nationwide, and offer our best-selling products in our online channel on Shopee, where customers can shop easily, conveniently, fast, and safely. The online store is considered to be another store of MR. D.I.Y. that is ready to serve all customers nationwide 24 hours and deliver an unlimited shopping experience that seamlessly meets everyone’s needs in every day." Mr Arnupharp added.

Mr Karan Ambani, Head of Category Management at Shopee (Thailand) said “Shopee is delighted to welcome MR. D.I.Y. for launching its official store on Shopee Mall. This collaboration reinforces Shopee's commitment to providing the greatest shopping experience to shoppers, both in terms of product variety, particularly with home improvement products which is one of the most popular categories on the Shopee application, and in terms of value for money from MR. D.I.Y’s quality products at affordable prices, which is well-known among Thai consumers. As MR. D.I.Y. Thailand's first e-commerce partner, Shopee is ready to support MR. D.I.Y. in business strategy and creative marketing campaigns, such as the Double Date campaigns, in which Thai shoppers are enthusiastic and responding positively, and in providing a variety of marketing solutions, such as the Shopee Live feature, which will help to connect MR. D.I.Y. and consumers in real-time as well as establish MR. D.I.Y. presence and drive sustainable growth in the e-commerce world.”

To celebrate the opening of the official store on Shopee Mall on Thursday 16 March 2023, MR. D.I.Y. is offering various special promotions and privileges when purchasing on Shopee with discounts of up to 30% and a special discount voucher worth up to 100 baht on the MR. D.I.Y. store all day. Furthermore, the online shopper can shop endlessly with the promotion "Buy more, Save more" as well as free delivery service when spending 500 baht or more. Find more information on terms and conditions on the code using pages.

To maximize the value of the online shopping experience, shoppers can use Shopee Coins to pay for any purchase, which 1 Shopee Coin is equal to 1 Baht as well as enjoy various benefits when paying with ShopeePay or choosing simple cardless installments with SPayLater (Find more information of terms and conditions on the code using pages.)

Enjoy the various products of MR. D.I.Y. at the online store on Shopee Mall by searching for MR. D.I.Y. Thailand Official or clicking https://bit.ly/3hrVo7F for 24 hours a day.

