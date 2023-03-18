MR. D.I.Y. enters e-commerce in Thailand for the first time
Joining forces with Shopee to strengthen its online channel, aiming to fulfill all lifestyles of online consumers.
Bangkok, March 14, 2023 – MR. D.I.Y., a leading home improvement retailer with the largest number of stores in Thailand announced a partnership with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to approach the e-commerce market for the first time in Thailand by launching an official store on Shopee Mall, aiming to strengthen its e-commerce strategy, expand customer service through online channels, and enhance the digital experience to fulfill all the lifestyles and needs of online consumers.
The changing behavior and lifestyle of consumers during the pandemic era is a wake-up call for businesses in all industries to respond to the new demand of online channels while also expanding offline stores in order to fulfill the needs of consumers and to expand distribution channels for consumers’ convenience, resulting in a steady high growth rate and rapid growth of the online sales channel.
Mr Arnupharp Kongmalai, Head of Marketing Department at MR. D.I.Y. Thailand said “The e-commerce market in Thailand has enormous potential for further expansion and has demonstrated a consistently high growth trend, particularly in the home improvement retail market which recently has a high demand. At MR. D.I.Y., we are committed to developing by focusing on a customer-centric approach to delivering an excellent shopping experience to customers with our core value of a variety of products at "Always Low Prices". We have continuously analyzed consumer behavior in order to optimize the benefits of consumers. Consumer lifestyles have changed and become an important factor for the business sector to be alert to and always evolving. The collaboration with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform along with our Omni Channel strategy aims to maximize convenience as well as provide another channel for our consumers to be able to purchase products and services 24 hours a day and every day."
“We see an opportunity to bring our strength in a variety of quality products from our 10 categories of over 18,000 items, that can meet the needs of everyone, every gender, every age in every day and every occasion, to distribute both in an offline channel at over 500 stores of MR. D.I.Y. nationwide, and offer our best-selling products in our online channel on Shopee, where customers can shop easily, conveniently, fast, and safely. The online store is considered to be another store of MR. D.I.Y. that is ready to serve all customers nationwide 24 hours and deliver an unlimited shopping experience that seamlessly meets everyone’s needs in every day." Mr Arnupharp added.
Mr Karan Ambani, Head of Category Management at Shopee (Thailand) said “Shopee is delighted to welcome MR. D.I.Y. for launching its official store on Shopee Mall. This collaboration reinforces Shopee's commitment to providing the greatest shopping experience to shoppers, both in terms of product variety, particularly with home improvement products which is one of the most popular categories on the Shopee application, and in terms of value for money from MR. D.I.Y’s quality products at affordable prices, which is well-known among Thai consumers. As MR. D.I.Y. Thailand's first e-commerce partner, Shopee is ready to support MR. D.I.Y. in business strategy and creative marketing campaigns, such as the Double Date campaigns, in which Thai shoppers are enthusiastic and responding positively, and in providing a variety of marketing solutions, such as the Shopee Live feature, which will help to connect MR. D.I.Y. and consumers in real-time as well as establish MR. D.I.Y. presence and drive sustainable growth in the e-commerce world.”
To celebrate the opening of the official store on Shopee Mall on Thursday 16 March 2023, MR. D.I.Y. is offering various special promotions and privileges when purchasing on Shopee with discounts of up to 30% and a special discount voucher worth up to 100 baht on the MR. D.I.Y. store all day. Furthermore, the online shopper can shop endlessly with the promotion "Buy more, Save more" as well as free delivery service when spending 500 baht or more. Find more information on terms and conditions on the code using pages.
To maximize the value of the online shopping experience, shoppers can use Shopee Coins to pay for any purchase, which 1 Shopee Coin is equal to 1 Baht as well as enjoy various benefits when paying with ShopeePay or choosing simple cardless installments with SPayLater (Find more information of terms and conditions on the code using pages.)
Enjoy the various products of MR. D.I.Y. at the online store on Shopee Mall by searching for MR. D.I.Y. Thailand Official or clicking https://bit.ly/3hrVo7F for 24 hours a day.
For more information, please visit MR. D.I.Y. Thailand at Facebook: @mrdiyTH, Instagram: @mrdiy.thailand, Tiktok: @mrdiy.thailand, Line: @mrdiythailand, LinkedIn: MR.DIY Thailand, and YouTube: MR DIY Thailand